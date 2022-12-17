The Rome Lady Wolves took an emphatic first step toward their bid to repeat as Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament champions with a dominant victory from start to finish on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Unity Christian 64-23.
Rome (5-3) raced out to an 8-0 lead to start the game and eventually led 24-10 at the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was when the Lady Wolves really put some distance between themselves and their opponent by opening the period on a 22-0 run before taking a 46-15 lead into the locker room at the half.
“I thought we played really well the first half and got control of the game early,” said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. “Our pressure allowed us to get some easy baskets.”
Rome went on another lengthy run to open the third quarter, which was shortened to six minutes due its 30-plus point halftime lead, scoring the first 11 points of the period to go up 57-15. Backups for both teams took the floor in the fourth quarter, which was also shortened to six minutes.
Breana Griffin scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Wolves, all coming in the first half. Jermiya Winston was also in double figures with 11 points, and Sada Williamson added 10.
“Breana and Jermiya have been huge all season for us scoring and Sada had a good game today,” said McAboy.
Gabby Creel was the lone player for Unity Christian (5-6) in double figures with 12 points, including knocking down three 3-pointers.
With the win, Rome advances to the tournament semifinals to take on Darlington on Monday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s Christmas Tournament Championship Game.
Unity Christian falls into the consolation bracket where it will take on Armuchee on Monday at 4 p.m.