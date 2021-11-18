The Rome Lady Wolves had plenty of success last season with a runner-up finish in their region, a win in the first round of the state tournament on their home floor and an appearance in the Class AAAAAA Sweet 16.
With many of the pieces back that helped them make that run, they are ready to try and do it once again, or even go a little further into the postseason. Rome will have a new voice leading the way on the sideline, however, as Thomas McAboy took over as head coach this past offseason.
McAboy said he has been pleased with how things have gone so far, especially in the preseason, as they girls adjust to his coaching style while also continuing to do the things that helped them achieve success last year. The new coach said his team wants to be known for putting pressure on their opponents not just in one phase of the game but everywhere on the court.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly-approaching season, which begins with a game against Sequoyah at the North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday, including a quick snapshot of the Lady Wolves heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with McAboy.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Thomas McAboy (first season)
Last year’s record: 22-8 (advanced to Class AAAAAA second round)
Starters lost from last season: 2
Key players: Ta’Emmica “Pinky” Nation (G, Sr.), Trenisha Adams (G, Sr.), Breana Griffin (G/F, Soph.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
McABOY: Preseason has gone well. Our focus is on playing at a high level while playing fast and being the better conditioned team.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
McABOY: This team’s strengths will be our speed and depth. We are guard heavy and want to utilize those strengths. One area we can improve on is our passing and ball toughness.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
McABOY: We are going to hang our hat on playing fast and pressuring the other teams in all facets of the game...defense, transition and offense.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
McABOY: I expect for us to compete in every game regardless of the competition. Our goal is to win every tournament — Thanksgiving, Christmas, region and state tournament.