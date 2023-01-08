Two of the younger, more talented and more dynamic teams in Region 6-AAAAAA met on Friday night in what could be a preview of some heavyweight battles over the next few years.
Hosting the Sequoyah Lady Chiefs, last year’s state runner up in Class AAAAAA, the Rome Lady Wolves built an early lead and then held off Sequoyah’s second-half rally to win 56-48 in a key region game.
Rome had a 30-18 lead late in the second quarter before the Lady Chiefs went on a 14-4 run during the second and third quarters to cut the gap to just two points. However, the Lady Wolves steadied themselves and never trailed in the second half. They turned a four-point lead into an 11-point cushion in the fourth quarter to eventually secure the win.
“Give Rome a lot of credit, they played very hard and they just killed us on the boards,” said Sequoyah head coach Chris Yarbrough. “Their defensive intensity gave us a lot of trouble, and if you don’t rebound well against a team like that, you put yourself in a bind. We made a few runs, but we just never got enough stops on the other end to get back in it.”
Rome head coach Thomas McAboy said while he was glad his team won, he knows his team has to get off to better starts as the season hits the home stretch.
“They beat us with a lot of their sets late in the first half and got back into it, but I think we ratcheted up our defense in the second half and we got more easy buckets in transition,” he said. “We hit some big shots down the stretch and I think we responded well when they made some runs. This is a tough region, and this was a big win for us.”
The Lady Wolves, now 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the region, ran out to a quick 13-5 lead in the game, but six straight points by Sequoyah made it a tight one. It was 15-13 Rome after one quarter, but the Lady Wolves had a 10-2 burst to open the second period, and they were on the verge of making it a rout.
It was a 30-18 Rome lead in the second quarter before the Lady Chiefs (9-7, 2-2) closed the half with a 9-0 flurry, making it a 30-27 game at halftime.
A layup by Milanni Abdus-Salaam brought Sequoyah to within a bucket at 34-32 late in the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Lady Chiefs would get the rest of the night. A 3-pointer by Rome’s Ja’Viyah Gooch and an offensive rebound and putback by Jermiya Winston pushed the lead back to seven, and when Sequoyah made one last push in the final quarter and made it 44-40, Rome answered with a 10-3 run to put the game out of reach.
“We got out of sync a few times and short-armed some passes, and our turnovers led to points by them,” Yarbrough said. “Rome is a really good team and they hit some big shots in the fourth quarter when it counted.”
Breana Griffin led Rome with 18 points, while Winston added 16 and Gooch and Sada Williamson chipped in nine apiece. It was Rome’s eighth win in its last nine games.
For Sequoyah, the loss snapped a four-game win streak. Elle Blatchford led all scorers with 20 points, while Abdus-Salaam added 14.
Rome is on the road on Tuesday for another region matchup at Creekview starting at 6 p.m.
In the Rome-Sequoyah boys game later on Friday:
Sequoyah 58, Rome 51
Rome head coach John McFather said it best late in Friday’s game, when he turned to his assistant coaches and shrugged his shoulders and said “We just can’t score right now.”
That inability for the Wolves to score baskets late in the fourth quarter was crucial, as the visiting Sequoyah Chiefs held on for a 58-51 Region 6-AAAAAA win in a game between two anxious teams that each badly needed a win.
Sequoyah entered the night having lost four of its last six, while Rome (8-6, 2-2) came in having lost three straight.
“We made a run at them late, and we did it by playing defense and taking some good shots,” McFather said. “But we just didn’t close the game out, and that’s disappointing. Some of it was Sequoyah’s defense, but some of it was just our lack of execution. We got a lot of steals there in the last minute or two, but we just couldn’t score.
“But I’m so proud of our effort,” he quickly added. “We’ve made some progress in the last few weeks, and we’re not where we need to be, but I think we’re very close to turning the corner.”
Sequoyah head coach Allen Carden knew that the Chiefs had been in a battle, and he said his team was fortunate to escape with a win.
“I was pleased with how we came out and took the crowd out of it early, but then we made a few mistakes and they started to go on a run and we looked like we were playing not to lose,” he said. “I was disappointed at times with how we handled Rome’s pressure, but they have a lot of quick guys and play some really good defense. But this was a game for us that it was important to just get a win, no matter how. This was a good team and a tough place to play. I wished we had finished it off better in the fourth quarter, but we got a big region win and that’s what matters.”
Indeed, this was a game of runs. The Chiefs (9-6, 4-0) had an 8-2 run late in the first quarter and had an 11-point lead after that period. Another 8-2 run in the second quarter gave Sequoyah its biggest advantage of the night, 35-18. At the half, Sequoyah led the game 37-28.
However, the Wolves showed their quick-strike ability in the second half and made a big run of their own. An 8-0 flurry, including a big dunk by Darnell Collins, brought Rome to within a point, and a minute later, a driving layup by Jonathan Heath tied the game at 38-38, capping off a 20-3 run by the Wolves over the second and third quarters.
But Rome could never take the lead, as Sequoyah took a three-point lead, then five, then six, then nine, and the Wolves never could mount another charge. In the fourth quarter, despite forcing multiple turnovers, Rome only hit three field goals until a desperation 3-pointer in the final few seconds.
Brendan Tousinaugh led the Chiefs with 18 points, while Samuel Ayinla had 12 points. Preston Parker had nine points and 12 rebounds, while Tyler Hammonds had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Braxton Wade led Rome with 19 points, while Jamiel Williams had 14 points.
The Wolves are on the road on Tuesday at Creekview for another region contest starting at 7:30 p.m.