The Rome Lady Wolves' special season might have come to an end on Thursday afternoon, but they certainly went down swinging with the same kind of gritty effort they have shown all year.
Rome fought back from Johns Creek dealing the first blow early in Thursday's Class AAAAAA state playoff second-round matchup at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, but ultimately couldn't overcome the visiting Lady Gladiators to suffer a 3-0 season-ending loss.
"We honestly expected to go further in the playoffs, but we hit a tremendous opponent in the bracket (against Johns Creek). We were excited to play them because we knew it would be a big challenge, and despite the end result, we gave them a battle," said Rome first-year head coach Tori Overby. "I'm proud of the girls. They played well today, but sometimes it just doesn't go your way."
After Johns Creek took the first sets at all three of the singles' lines, the Lady Wolves started to regroup and grab some momentum in the match. No. 2 singles player Shriya Garg fought back from dropping the first set to win her second set and was in a tightly-contested third set when the match was pulled with the team result no longer in doubt.
Rome's No. 1 doubles team of Erin Coleman and Sophie Wright won the first set of their match and were battling in the second set before their match was pulled as well. Rome's No. 2 doubles team of Aolony Garduno and Mia Lane dropped the first set before battling back to take a lead in the second set before their Johns Creek counterparts rallied to win the set and clinch the final team point.
Rome's other two singles players, No. 1 Sophia Styperek and No. 3 Danielle Hernandez were also able to put up a fight against tough opponents before eventually dropping their matches.
"It's been a great year for us," said Overby. "We've got three seniors that have done a great job leading us, and two of those are going to move on to play at the college level. I've never been around a group of girls that have been so successful on and off the court. We had high expectations for this team coming into the season, knowing how much these girls were training, and they were able to accomplish so much, including a region title and a playoff win."
While the Lady Wolves will lose three seniors to graduation, they have several younger players set to return next season to try to build off what the team accomplished in 2023.
"There is definitely some buzz about this program," said Overby. "We are excited to have several of the girls back that did a lot for us this season, and we're looking forward to seeing if we can take things up to the next level and keep building."
Johns Creek advances to the third round where it will take on the winner of the Marist-Effingham County second-round matchup.
In other recent prep tennis postseason action:
Darlington girls 5, Elbert County 0
The Lady Tigers took care of business in impressive fashion on Wednesday to earn a dominant win in the first round of the Class A Division I state tournament on their home courts.
Darlington got two-set singles wins from Serena Teluwo at No. 1, Bebe Phramthong at No. 2 and Chaeli Brogdon at No. 3. The momentum carried over into the doubles courts with the No. 1 team of Anaya Desai and Julie Madden and the No. 2 team of Sophie Piller and Audrey Abbott also winning in two sets.
"I am very proud of our girls for their performance today," said Darlington coach Reid Owens. "They came out and played like they have all season. They stayed mentally sharp and took care of business. We are looking forward to Round 2."
The Lady Tigers now advance to host The Weber School in the second round on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Darlington's boys, who defeated Athens Christian 5-0 earlier this week in the first round, will also be at home in the second round next week as they host Mount Vernon at 3 p.m. on Monday.