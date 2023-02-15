There were some moments on Tuesday evening at Rome High where the Lady Wolves were able to hang with River Ridge, but they were few and far between as the Lady Knights hammered Rome 75-39 in the Region 6-AAAAAA tournament semifinals.
The Lady Knights started hot, scoring a quick eight points before Rome’s Breanna Griffin knocked down a couple of 3-pointers. However River Ridge closed out the opening quarter with a 26-6 lead.
“They can flat out score. They can shoot the ball. They are also so disciplined and share the ball,” Rome head coach Thomas McAboy said. “If we don’t do little things we’re not going to beat them. And we didn’t do that tonight.”
The Lady Wolves showed more life and fight in the second quarter. Griffin scored seven points in the quarter, while Jermiya Winston added five and JaViyah Gooch netted three. Rome outscored River Ridge 15-12 in the quarter though the Lady Knights did carry a 38-21 lead into halftime.
The Lady Knights ended any thoughts of a Rome comeback bid in the third quarter launching on a 20-3 run, grabbing a 58-24 lead and then rolling to win the contest.
River Ridge’s Mataya Gale led River Ridge with 22 points as four Lady Knights’ players hit double digits in scoring. Sophia Perl added 15 points while Allie Sweet and Kayla Cleaveland each netted 11 points.
Griffin led Rome with 22 points, and Winston added 10.
While the River Ridge moves into the championship game on Friday vs. Woodstock at 7 p.m., the Lady Wolves will play in the third-place game on Friday at 4 p.m. at Rome.
A win in that game would give Rome a No. 3 seed in the upcoming Class AAAAAA state tournament. A loss would move them to a No. 4 seed. Either way, the Wolves will play their opening game on the road.
“We’re going to make some adjustments for the next game,” McAboy said.
When asked what it would take for Rome to get the win and the No. 3 seed in the state tournament, McAboy had a single word reply.