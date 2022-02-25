The Rome Lady Wolves took a road trip to Grovetown on Friday night, and once they got there, they did enough to make sure they get to take another one next week.
The Lady Wolves put together a strong four-quarter performance on Friday as they defeated top seed Grovetown 60-42 in the second round of the Class AAAAAA State Tournament to punch their ticket to the elite eight.
Rome (22-4) will next visit Kell, another No. 1 seed, in the next round on either Tuesday or Wednesday with a time and day to be announced later.
During Friday’s win at Grovetown, the Lady Wolves trailed 15-12 after one quarter but quickly turned the game around by outscoring their opponent 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 27-23 lead at the half. In the third quarter Rome’s defense limited the Lady Warriors to just seven points as they increased their lead to 40-30 going to the fourth.
The Lady Wolves put the exclamation point on the win with a 20-point fourth quarter as they pulled away down the stretch.
Leading the way for Rome offensively was NeNe Adams with 18 points, including three first-half 3-pointers and a perfect 7-for-7 mark at the free throw line in the game. Breana Griffin was also in double figures with 14 points, and Taleyiah Chatman added nine points.
In other state tournament action involving local teams Friday night:
Northeast (Macon) boys 72, Coosa 57
The Eagles saw their season come to an end Friday as they battled back-and-forth with No. 2 seed Northeast for most of the game before the Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter to seal the win in the second round of the Class AA state tournament.
Coosa (14-15) trailed 35-27 at the half and kept fighting to stay within striking distance as Northeast led 54-48 after three quarters. The host Raiders put the game away by outscoring Coosa 18-9 in the fourth.
The Eagles were led by Zaire Philyaw who scored 17 points in the loss, including hitting five 3-pointers. Joseph Richardson added 13 points, including a pair of 3s, and Josh Dixon was also in double figures with 10 points. Ashton Williams scored eight.
Northeast (20-9) advanced to the elite eight, where they will take on the winner of Saturday’s Lovett at Vidalia matchup.