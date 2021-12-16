With all the Gold Balls they’ve won, the Rome High girls could decorate the world’s largest Christmas tree.
This year, the Lady Wolves seem primed to possibly add another one to their collection.
Fueled by hot outside shooting, Rome rolled past Pepperell, 66-22, on Thursday afternoon in the second round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
Rome guard Taleyiah Chatman scored a game-high 13 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Lady Wolves, who raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first six minutes and sailed home from there.
Rome (6-3) — which now moves into the semifinals to face Chattooga on Friday at 7 p.m. — knocked down 11 three-pointers in the victory and had 11 players reach the scoring column. The dominating performance continued a long-standing tradition for the Lady Wolves, who have a history of doing special things in the Christmas Tournament.
“This tournament means so much to us,” said Chatman, the speedy Rome guard. “We always win it.”
Well, not always. But it does kind of feel that way.
The Lady Wolves have won 12 Gold Balls — the tournament’s first-place trophy — in their program’s history, which started in 1992. They’ve captured more tournament titles in that span than any other team. (Model has won the tournament nine times since 1992 and 14 times overall.)
“After winning it last year, we are more determined than ever to win it again — and put on that (championship) T-shirt,” said Rome junior Joey Kunczewski.
The Lady Wolves opened Thursday’s game with a flurry of 3-pointers while storming out to the 21-0 lead in the first six minutes of the first quarter. Chatman ignited the run by hitting three straight 3s — all from the same spot in the left corner — in the opening two minutes, giving Rome a quick 9-0 lead.
And that was just the start. Rome went on to compile nine 3-pointers in the first half while building a 41-12 lead at the half. The second half was shortened by the mercy rule.
Chatman was the only Rome player to finish in double figures, but Ja’viyah Gooch added nine points and Treneisha Adams had eight.
Rome first-year head coach Thomas McAboy is making his debut at the tournament, but he said he is quickly finding out how much it means to the Rome program.
“I told the girls to introduce me to this thing — and they have done that,” he said. “I’ve coached in numerous tournaments at Christmas time, but never anything like this. To see both gyms and the parking lot filled with people, it’s really exciting.”
Pepperell (4-5) falls into the consolation bracket with the loss and will take on Armuchee at 4 p.m. on Friday.