Alexander hung tough with the Rome girls for the opening quarter of Thursday night’s game, but the host Lady Wolves’ offense and defense woke up and buried the Lady Cougars in the final three quarters leading to a 64-30 win and securing the top spot in next week’s Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament.
The Lady Cougars managed to stay close to Rome (19-3, 13-1 in 5-AAAAAA) in the opening quarter, trailing only 17-12 heading into the second. Rome’s Pinky Nation hit two big 3-pointers early in the second, and Allison Loveman followed with a 3 of her own, helping the Wolves mount an 11-0 run to grab a 28-13 lead early in the second quarter.
“The difference between the first and second quarter was that we decided to screen their zone and to drive and kick (on offense) instead of just settling for receiving the pass and taking the shot,” Rome head coach Thomas McAboy said. “Then we got some points in transition. Pinky hit two 3s in transition, and that made the difference.”
NeNe Adams added two 3-pointers of her own, and Ja’viyah Gooch scored five points in the second quarter, helping Rome to a 42-22 halftime lead.
During halftime, McAboy implored his charges to up the defensive pressure on the Cougars. His words worked as the Lady Wolves held Alexander to only 18 more points in the contest, including a paltry four points in the third quarter. Loveman and Cassie Covington each scored five points for the Wolves in the third quarter. The offense along with the stringent defensive effort helped Rome to a 59-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Rome substituted liberally in the final quarter, and the Wolves brought home the 64-30 victory. The win marks the 17th in a row for the Wolves, who haven’t lost since falling on the road at Carrollton on Dec. 9.
Rome will start play in the region tournament semifinals on Thursday, hoping to win the region title and secure a solid position in the upcoming state playoffs.
“It’s nice to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the region,” McAboy said. “I’m hoping we’re getting ready to peak. We’ve played well the past few games, but I’m hoping this is the time of the year where we are getting ready to play our best.”
Adams led all scorers with 17 points while Nation chipped in 14 points and also got celebrated between the third and fourth quarter for reaching her 1,000th point during a game last week at Paulding County.
“Pinky scored it (the 1,000th point) last week on the road, but we decided to hold off and celebrate it here at home,” McAboy said.
During the break between the third and fourth quarter, the PA announcer called Nation to the floor where she received a plaque and a large ovation from the crowd.
Loveman tallied eight points for the Lady Wolves while Covington and Gooch each added seven.
The Lady Wolves now turn their attention to the region tournament. While McAboy said he hopes his squad is ready to peak, he also laid out the way his squad can keep their winning streak intact.
“We need to be tough on defending, boxing out and rebounding and not giving up second-chance points to teams,” he said. “Our goal this game was to not allow Alexander to score double what they did the first half. We did that, and we need to keep doing that.”
In the Rome-Alexander boys game later on Thursday:
Alexander 80, Rome 43
Trailing by more than 20 points with time running out late in the third quarter, the Rome boys dug deep, managing to cut into Alexander’s lead. But the minute the Wolves trimmed the lead to 19 points, the Cougars caught fire again, executing three straight dunks to effectively end all hopes of a Rome comeback as the Cougars cruised to an 80-43 win at Rome.
The win extended the state-ranked Cougars' winning streak to 11 games heading into next week’s Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament, while Rome (15-9, 9-5 in 5-AAAAAA) has dropped its last two games and needs to regroup if they want to make a trip to the state playoffs.
“That’s a really good basketball team. They are ranked No. 3 in the state for a reason,” Rome head coach John McFather said. “We beat them on their home floor earlier in the year, so they returned the favor tonight. They extended their momentum a whole lot more than we did.”
The earlier season loss to Rome stands as the last time the Cougars have tasted defeat and from the opening tip on Thursday, Alexander played with a tenacity and fervor Rome players couldn’t match.
After Alexander jumped out to an early lead, the Wolves cut the lead to 11-5 on a basket from Jay'Quan Nelson with 3:21 left in the first quarter. The Cougars then used tenacious defense to force turnovers and lots of speed up and down the court to mount a 14-0 run to end the first quarter with a 25-5 lead.
Braxton Wade and Nelson each managed to get some points for Rome in the second quarter, but the defense failed to slow the Cougars and Alexander players continued to move the ball up and down the court and score in droves, grabbing a 44-17 halftime lead.
“As a team, you’ve got to work together on both ends,” McFather said. “I don’t think we played really well on either end. We were trying to get it back, but we didn’t try to do it as a team.”
While Rome did manage to cut the Cougars lead to less than 20 late in the third quarter a monster dunk from Alexander’s Marvin McGhee put the lead back above 20. Two consecutive turnovers and two more dunks, one from Zion Fruster and another from Jah’Kim Payne, helped put the game away.
Fruster led all scorers with 21 points and was one of three Alexander players in double figures. McGhee scored 16 and Joffrey Nunnally added 12. Nelson led Rome with 12 points with Wade chipping in eight, Martel Hight adding six and Cameron Keith scoring seven.
While the loss ends the regular season for the Wolves, Rome now turns its attention to the region playoffs and a pivotal game next Tuesday in the region tournament.
“I told them in the locker room that we have an opportunity next week. We’re going to practice and get ready. If we win one game we’re in (the state playoffs),” McFather said. “They’ve got to want it. Every team wants to win at this point of the season. If they really want it, they’ll come work for it and we’ll see what happens.”