The Rome Lady Wolves continued their impressive play of late by earning their 16th straight win on Friday and clinched the top spot in the upcoming Region 5-AAAAAA Tournament in the process. One of their seniors achieved a milestone as well.
Rome defeated Paulding County 67-47 on the road on Friday night to stay a game ahead in the region standings with only one game left to play. The Lady Wolves (18-3, 12-1 in 5-AAAAAA) jumped out to a big lead early, leading 22-5 after one quarter went up 38-16 at the half. They didn’t let up in the third quarter as they pushed their advantage to 58-32 at the end of the period before coasting to the win.
Rome was led in scoring by Pinky Nation with 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and the senior went over the 1,000-point mark for her career during the victory. NeNe Adams added 13 points with three 3s of her own, and Anniyah Williams scored eight points.
The Lady Wolves will wrap up the regular season next Thursday at home with a region contest against Alexander starting at 6 p.m.
In other prep basketball action on Friday:
Darlington boys 69, Excel Christian 60
The Tigers had four players in double figures in scoring as they earned a region victory on the road on Friday night.
Darlington (17-6, 6-3 in 7-A Private) was led by Patrick Shelley with 23 points to go along with nine rebounds. DJ Johnson added 13 points, Asa Shepard scored 11 and D’Marion Floyd contributed 10.
The Tigers will wrap up region play and the regular season on Tuesday when they visit Walker at 7 p.m.
Armuchee girls 43, Drew Charter 25
The Lady Indians closed out the regular season strong with a solid home win in region play on Friday.
Armuchee (9-15, 6-6 in 6-A Public) led 18-10 at the half after holding Drew Charter scoreless in the second quarter. They then outscored the visitors 15-6 in the third quarter to take total control of the game.
The Lady Indians were led by Bailey Tomlin with 15 points, and Jaslyn Edwards had a stellar night as well with 14.
Armuchee will now await the start of the Region 6-A Public Tournament which they will host. The tournament begins on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Paulding County boys 82, Rome 72
The Wolves suffered a tough region loss on the road on Friday as Paulding County was able to pull away down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
Rome (15-8, 9-4 in 5-AAAAAA) trailed 37-29 at the half but stayed within striking distance and cut the deficit to 61-55 after three quarters. The host Patriots were able to seal it in the fourth, however, with some crucial buckets and a 6-of-7 mark from the free throw line in the period.
The Wolves’ top scorer in the loss was Jay’Quan Nelson with 23 points. Braxton Wade was also in double figures with 13, and Tyson Warren, EJ Holland and Cameron Keith all scored nine. Warren made three 3s.
Rome will have a few days off before closing out the regular season next Thursday when they host region foe Alexander at 7:30 p.m.