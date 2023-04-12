The Rome Lady Wolves achieved one of their top team goals on Tuesday as they earned two hard-fought wins at the Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament to claim the region championship.
Rome took down Woodstock in its opening match of the day by a 3-2 score to advance to the region finals and then pulled out a 3-1 victory over River Ridge to secure the 6-AAAAAA title and send the team into a celebration at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
"This is a special group of girls. I have been blessed with the opportunity to coach for a great school system this year and get to be a part of each of these girls lives throughout our season," said Rome head coach Tori Overby. "They had a very tough match against Woodstock in the semifinals but ultimately pulled out a huge win thanks to a hard-fought battle of one of our rising star freshmen, Sophia Styperek. Each Rome girl had a strong win today between the two rounds that led to the overall championship which proves by far what a team effort this was.
"Every girl has worked extraordinarily hard this season in order to reach this point, and I could not be more proud. They are exceptional both on and off the court which makes my job easy. As we advance to the state playoffs, we’re looking to make a long run and this just might be the team to do it.”
The Lady Wolves now enter the Class AAAAAA state tournament as the No. 1 seed from 6-AAAAAA and will host an opponent to be determined in the first round in the next couple weeks.
In the semifinal win over Woodstock on Tuesday, Rome got singles wins from Styperek at the No. 1 spot in three sets and from Danielle Hernandez at the No. 3 spot in two sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Erin Coleman and Sophie Wright also won in two sets as the Lady Wolves edged out Woodstock by one line.
In the finals vs. River Ridge both doubles teams took care of business with two-set wins. Rome's No. 1 team of Coleman and Wright and No. 2 team of Aolony Garduno and Mia Lane each won in two sets, and the third point came at No. 2 singles from Shriya Garg.
The Lady Wolves will now get ready for state tournament play as they will host Alexander, the No. 4 seed from Region 5-AAAAAA, in the first round. The match will be played no later than April 20.
In other region tournament action on Tuesday at the tennis center:
Devils, Lady Devils move into region finals
Both the Model girls and boys teams were one win away from a region championship after winning opening matches at the Region 7-AA Tournament on Tuesday.
The Devils took down Rockmart 5-0 after receiving a bye into the semifinals. Singles wins came from Ethan Ellison (No. 1), Cooper Heard (No. 2) and Orgil Adams (No. 3), and the doubles teams of John David Cunningham and Malachi Veillon (No. 1) and Luke Tanner and Daniel Veillon (No. 2) completed the sweep with two-set wins.
The Model boys advanced to take on Murray County in the championship match on Wednesday.
The Lady Devils won a pair of matches on Tuesday as they defeated Haralson County 5-0 in the first round and then took down North Murray 4-0 in the semifinals. They advanced to take on Rockmart on Wednesday in the championship match.
In the first match of the day against Haralson County, Tori Calvert (No. 1 singles), Caroline Goss (No. 2) and Nora Stone (No. 3) all won in two sets and the doubles teams of Bella Peed and Amara Howard (No. 1) and Annie Couey and Morgan Wood (No. 2) also won in two sets.
In the Lady Devils' 4-0 win over North Murray, Calvert and Stone again won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Peed and Howard added another win at No. 1 doubles, and the No. 2 team of Thea Holden and Mimi Howard earned the fourth point.