The Rome Lady Wolves won the first set on Thursday and started the second set strong, but it was all Etowah after that as the visiting Lady Eagles rallied to take the final three sets in a region road victory.
Rome (11-4, 1-1 in Region 6-AAAAAA) built a sizeable lead in the first set and held off a late charge by Etowah to hang on for a 25-22 advantage in the match to go up 1-0 in the best-of-five contest. But after the Lady Eagles (13-3, 3-0) fell behind by five points early in the second set, they flipped the match's momentum around and never gave it back up as they fought back to win the second set 25-21 and had the upper hand from that point on, winning the third set 25-20 and the fourth set 25-15 to clinch the match.
Rome head coach Scott Carter said he was pleased with his team's focus and effort in the first set but they just couldn't keep things consistent after that.
"In the first set our serving was great, we got (Etowah) out of system and I think our block played really well and intimidated them some," said Carter. "We've got some great athletes at the net that can play high and cause problems for opponents. When they do that it makes things better for our players in the back and everything is clicking.
"In the second set, we were right there, but we started to give it back to (Etowah) a little bit, and a good team like that will take that and take control of the match. Our first contact kind of disappeared after the first set, we had some setting inconsistencies and we just couldn't every really recover."
The loss followed Rome's hard-fought victory to open region play on Tuesday vs. Creekview, which it won in five sets. Carter said he has seen flashes of the high level his team can play at, but they have to be able to find ways to have success when things start to break against them in matches to eventually reach their full potential.
"Etowah is a good team, and I think our region is probably right there with some of the best volleyball regions in the state," said Carter. "I'm happy for the most part because we have been competitive like we were tonight with some really good teams. I truly believe we can compete with anyone if we play like we are capable of and eliminate some mistakes.
"What I talked with them tonight after that match was just being able to find some middle ground. I mean that when we are locked in and playing well I don't think many teams can beat us, but when things go the other way we tend to fall apart right now. We've got to make that part better. We've got to figure out how to get back on track in matches when a run goes against us. We've just got to keep repping things in practice and games and getting better."
Rome will next be on the court on Tuesday when it hosts Gilmer and Dalton for a non-region tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep volleyball action on Thursday:
Armuchee goes 2-1 in road quad match
The Lady Indians traveled across the county for a quad match on Thursday and finished the night with a 2-1 mark in three matches.
Armuchee (17-3) defeated Oakwood Christian in two sets 25-13, 25-13 and followed that up by beating Model in two sets 25-18, 25-18. In its last match, the Lady Indians lost a tough one in three sets to Gordon Lee, taking the first set 25-13 before the Lady Trojans won the final two sets 25-21, 15-13.
Leading the stats for Armuchee was Mallory Hulsey with 39 kills. Cailyn Poole contributed 58 assists, Aubrie Cordle had 11 kills and nine aces and Bailey Tomlin added 15 kills.
The Lady Indians will be back on their home court on Tuesday when they host Haralson County and Cedartown for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.