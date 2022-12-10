After suffering a close loss in its region opener on Tuesday at Woodstock, Rome didn't allow that setback to carry over into Friday's 6-AAAAAA contest at home vs. Allatoona.
In fact, it probably had the opposite effect as the team came out ready to erase that bad feeling and played like a hungry pack of Lady Wolves, building a big lead early with suffocating pressure defense to set the tone before running away with an 80-30 victory.
Rome (3-3, 1-1 6-AAAAAA) got off to a strong start, building a 19-6 lead after one quarter and continued that momentum into the second to take a 34-12 lead to the half. The full-court pressure defense was on full display as the Lady Wolves caused all kinds of problems for Allatoona trying to get the ball up the floor and forced several turnovers that turned into easy baskets on the other end.
"That's been our plan all season. We want to pressure people and use our athleticism and quickness to force turnover and get easy looks at the bucket off of it," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "We did that really well tonight, and we played better offensively too. We've worked really hard the last two days on our offense because we have had some struggles with it so far this season. Tonight we did a better job moving the ball instead of bouncing it so much, and that led to some good looks."
The same plan of attack carried over into the second half for Rome as it continued to pressure the backcourt for Allatoona (3-4, 0-2), and that allowed the Lady Wolves to put the game completely out of reach as a 19-7 run to close out the third quarter pushed the advantage to 61-25 going to the final period to force the mercy-rule shortened, six-minute fourth quarter. Rome outscored Allatoona 27-13 in all in the third.
"Every one of these games are important (in our region), said McAboy. "We lost a close one on Tuesday (at Woodstock) so we really could be 2-0. But to come back tonight, our first home game and play like we did was really fun to watch as a coach. You could hear how excited the girls were in the locker room after the game. They needed this one to get going back in the right direction."
The reserves played most of the final quarter for both teams as Rome's back-ups didn't let and continued to push the ball down the court in an up-tempo fashion. The Lady Wolves closed out the game with another dominant quarter, outscoring Allatoona 19-5 in the fourth to put the exclamation point on the win.
"It's always a good night when you get a big lead and are able to get everyone on the court," said McAboy. "That intensity from our starters trickles down to our bench, and it's good to see them get out there, have success and build their confidence."
Rome was led by the scoring duo of Jermiya Winston and Breana Griffin, who combined to score 44 points. Winston had the top total with 23, including knocking down four 3-pointers, and Griffin added 21 with nine in the first half and 12 in the second half.
Mauriah Griffin was also in double figures for the Lady Wolves with 10 points, and Sada Williamson contributed eight.
"Those two (Jermiya and Breana) really make us go," said McAboy. "We really want them to go get their points and lead the way for us offensively. When they both score up there around 20 apiece, and we get a third scorer somewhere in double figures, we can have some big nights like we did tonight. We've been talking about that in practice, getting that third scorer going, but those first really carry our offense a lot of nights."
Abby Hohl was the lone Allatoona scorer in double figures with 12 points. Alyssa McFarlan added six points on a pair of 3s, and Momo Timothy scored six points as well.
Rome will be back on its home court on Tuesday to host Cedartown in a non-region contest starting at 6 p.m.