The trophy case at Rome High got a shiny new addition on Tuesday night as the Rome Lady Wolves defeated Model 47-43 in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament championship game at Berry College's Cage Center to claim the program's third straight Gold Ball.
Rome (7-3) was able to pull away enough in the fourth quarter enough to secure the win with some crucial buckets and free throws after a hard-fought, back-and-forth contest throughout as it celebrated the three-peat.
The Lady Wolves led by 10 in the first quarter after a 9-0 run to make it 15-5, but Model (6-4) started its rally back into the game. Rome led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Devils outscored the defending tournament champions 14-10 in the second quarter, including scoring the nine of the final 12 points to cut Rome's lead to 27-26 at the half.
The contest stayed tight in the second half as Rome would push the lead out to two possessions, and Model would answer back every time to get back within striking distance before going to the fourth with the Lady Wolves leading 37-35.
It was an 8-2 run at the beginning of the final quarter that proved to be the decisive sequence in the game as Rome was able to create enough breathing room and then seal the championship win with timely buckets and free throws in the closing minutes.
"We persevered tonight," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "There were a bunch of different runs by both teams, and when (Model) made a few we could've folded and gotten frustrated, but we stayed the course and did what we had to do to make the plays at the end.
"Winning three straight Gold Balls says a lot about our program. I've been fortunate to be a part of the last two, and hopefully we can keep this tradition going every year. We just want to use it to keep getting better. Winning the Gold Ball is one of our main goals we've set each year along with winning our region and getting to the final four."
Jermiya Winston led Rome with a game-high 15 points, including seven in the final two quarters, en route to claiming tournament MVP honors.
"Jermiya was able to get some deflections and steals that led to easy buckets," said McAboy. "Those are really big because you can score without having to execute an offensive play against (Model's) tough defense. We were able to use those to get out and increase the lead a little bit."
"It feels good to win MVP, and I'm just glad my team trusts me enough to put the ball in my hands in crunch time," added the sophomore Winston of her clutch play. "I'm just trying to be a leader however I can and keep our tempo and momentum going."
Breana Griffin was also in double figures for Rome with 11 points. She earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team along with Winston, and Sada Williamson was the third Lady Wolves player to receive the recognition. Mauriah Griffin was the next highest scorer on Tuesday with six points.
Model's Eva Poyner scored 14 points for the top total for her team, including all eight of the Lady Devils' points in the fourth quarter. The freshman earned All-Tournament Team honors along with teammate Rachel Burkhalter who scored six points in the championship game.
Rome is next on the court on Dec. 28 when it travels to play in the Colquitt County Christmas Tournament. The Lady Wolves will take on Colquitt County in its opening matchup at 7 p.m.
"Winning this tournament is huge because it just helps our team grow some more," said McAboy. "We've got some younger starters so winning helps build their confidence and gets them to buy in and trust you more as a coach. We want to continue building and improving, and hopefully winning this Christmas Tournament will help us do that."
Model will host Spring Garden (Ala.) for a non-region contest on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.
Joining the Rome and Model selections on the All-Tournament Team were Chattooga's Makiya Parrish, Pepperell's Morgan Willingham, Unity Christian's Emily King, Armuchee's Jaslyn Edwards and Darlington's JyJy Johnson.