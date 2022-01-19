The Rome girls started strong and held off a furious fourth-quarter rally by visiting region foe Carrollton to earn a huge win in 5-AAAAAA play on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wolves jumped out to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and pushed their advantage to as much as a 21-point margin in the third period before having to make some big plays down the stretch in the final quarter to pull off a 50-42 victory on their home court.
Rome (13-3, 7-1 in 5-AAAAAA) came out of the games hot as they made four first-quarter 3-pointers to help build their double-digit lead at the end of the first quarter. They continued the strong play on the offensive end in the second quarter as well as they took a 33-15 advantage into the locker room at the half.
"We made shots in the first half, and that helped us get off to a good start," said Rome head coach Thomas McAboy. "The 3-ball was falling for us. For me this game is about composure. That's what I've preached to them this week. It's also about will and want to. The first time we played (Carrollton) the emotions were all over the place. Tonight we were dialed in and focused from the start."
The third quarter started a little slower for Rome offensively, but they picked it up toward the end of the period as they got a 3 from NeNe Adams and back-to-back 3s from Allison Loveman to cap off the quarter strong and push their lead to 44-23 as they headed to the fourth.
Carrollton (16-3, 7-2) refused to go away quietly as they started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to pull within 13. Later in the period with the help of multiple turnovers forced by their full-court pressure defense, they put together an 11-0 run to cut the deficit to five at 47-42. But Rome gathered themselves, and finished the game with a solid offensive possession that ended with a dagger 3-pointer by Pinky Nation with a little less than a minute to play.
"(Pinky's shot) was really important," said McAboy. "It was more important because of the turnovers that we had in the fourth quarter. Carrollton capitalized off our turnovers and got back in the game because that's what a good team does. Offensive rebounding and ball security were keys for us tonight, and when we built our lead it's because we took care of those areas. Down the stretch, we lost our focus a little bit, and Carrollton kept grinding. They aren't going to fold because that's not the kind of team they are. It shouldn't have been like that at the end if we would've done the things we were supposed to do, but we were able to hold on. We still can learn from this even though we won the game."
The trio of Nation, Adams and Loveman were big for the Lady Wolves on the offensive end as they combined to score 33 of the team's points in the win. Nation and Adams each scored 11 with Adams knocking down three 3s and Nation having two. Loveman was also in double figures with 10 points, including three 3s of her own.
Breana Griffin also had a solid night for Rome with eight points.
Carrollton's top scorer was Eghosa Obasuyi with 13 points, including eight during her team's fourth-quarter rally attempt. Jasmine Jones added 11 points, and Madison Swint contributed eight.
The win for Rome was their 11th straight and also avenges their earlier loss to Carrollton on Dec. 9 and puts them at the top of the region standings along with Dalton, who also has one region loss. That loss was against the Lady Wolves on Dec. 11.
"We're at the top of the region, but we just have to keep taking care of business," said McAboy. "We're focused on the next one on Friday and then another big one on Tuesday at Dalton. If we play like we know we are capable, we can definitely lock up that top spot. We're confident in what we can do if we keep playing like this and stay healthy."
Rome is once again at home on Friday when they host Douglas County at 6 p.m. and then heads to Dalton for another region showdown on Tuesday at 6 p.m.