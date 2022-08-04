The Rome Lady Wolves were among the top teams in their region last season and made an appearance in the state tournament, but there is always a higher level for a program to get to.
Rome named Scott Carter as the new head coach this past offseason as he replaces Katie Price who helped build the Lady Wolves into a consistent team during her time at the helm. Carter, a veteran coach with more than 30 years experience in the sport at the high school and college level, said he is looking to build on that foundation and take the program to new heights.
Carter will have several experienced players back from last year’s team, including middle hitter Donovan Fruland and libero Hunter MacFarland, among others, who are expected to lead the way.
The Lady Wolves will have a different-looking schedule this season as they move into Region 6-AAAAAA after GHSA reclassification to battle against Allatoona, Creekview, Etowah, River Ridge, Sequoyah and Woodstock.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Scott Carter (first season)
Last year’s record: 24-14 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 2
Key players: Donovan Fruland (MH, Sr.), Hunter MacFarland (L, Jr.), Jada Johnson (OH, Sr.)
Season opener: Aug. 11 at Dade County vs. Gordon Lee, Dade County
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
CARTER: Summer and preseason have gone well. We have a lot of things to establish. The biggest focus is on expectations, standards and developing an identity for Rome volleyball across the board. Spending a lot of time working on the intangibles and the finer details of the game that are necessary to succeed at an elite level. We are getting our offensive and defensive systems into place and learning how to compete. Competing at a championship level is a trained response.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
CARTER: Defensive expectation, transition offense and serving will be big strengths of ours. There can always be improvements made to game intelligence and the anticipatory process.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
CARTER: Visual engagement, game Intellect, every touch processing and putting relentless pressure on opposing teams.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
CARTER: Be comfortable being uncomfortable, embrace adversity and live up to championship standards and expectations. Do what is necessary. Expect to win — every day, every match, every ball. Succeeding at a championship level is very different than just being successful.