Darlington held a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter Friday, but Pepperell wasn’t going to go down easy as it rallied to pull within six late in the period.
The Lady Tigers responded, however, with a gutsy run of their own to score the final six points of the quarter and then the first six of the fourth to pull away and never look back, en route to a 61-40 victory in the first round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
Darlington head coach Samantha Rush said her team showed its experience and poise by withstanding Pepperell’s charge and finishing the game out strong to move ahead in the tournament.
“We called a timeout (when Pepperell got the deficit to six), and told the girls to just put it behind them, calm down and do what we do every day,” Rush said. “They made the adjustment and did exactly what they needed to do. Everyone did their job tonight. We played how we want to play and fought for a win against a tough team.”
After leading 43-31 at the end of the third quarter, Darlington (8-1) started the fourth with six straight points and continued to build its lead back up to push the advantage to 20 at 53-33 and end the Lady Dragons’ hopes of making another run to get back in the game.
The Lady Tigers were led by the senior pair of JyJy Johnson and Georgeanna Dempsey who scored 15 points apiece. Johnson scored nine in the second half, and Dempsey was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line.
“Those two are really steady for us,” Rush said. “They aren’t afraid to step out and guard on defense, and they get their offensive energy a lot from that. Georgeanna made a lot of big free throws tonight, and it was good to see Jy make some tough buckets and get excited about them in the second half.”
Emma Hunt and Caroline Brewster each scored seven for Darlington.
After trailing 14-0 to open the game, Pepperell (6-4) slowly worked itself back into it by cutting the deficit to 15-8 at the end of the first quarter. Morgan Willingham then scored all eight of the team’s points in the second quarter to give the Lady Dragons a shot as they trailed only 26-16 at the half.
Willingham matched Johnson and Dempsey’s game-high with 15 points of her own to lead Pepperell. Aysia Day was also in double figures with 10 points, while Kaitlyn House added eight for the Lady Dragons.
Darlington advanced to the semifinals Monday at 7 p.m. to face the winner of Saturday’s Rome-Unity Christian game.
“This tournament is a big deal. Everyone gets up for the Christmas Tournament,” Rush said. “Our girls are excited and ready for the next one.”
Pepperell fell into the consolation bracket where it will battle Coosa on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In other girls first-round action Friday:
Unity Christian 38, Coosa 34
In a close game throughout, the Lady Lions made a few more plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter to earn a first-round victory.
Unity Christian (5-5) led 18-11 at the half before Coosa (2-8) battled back to within three at 23-20 at the end of the third quarter. The Lady Lions got some clutch points in the fourth quarter, with seven coming from Emily King, to hold off the comeback attempt and move forward in the tournament.
King finished with a game-high 19 points for Unity Christian, including knocking down five 3-pointers. Camryn King added nine points.
Coosa’s leading scorer was Abby Jacobs with 15 points. Riyah Manley also reached double figures with 10 points.
Unity Christian moved on to face defending tournament champion Rome on Saturday at 2 p.m., with the winner advancing to the semifinals. Coosa fell into a consolation bracket matchup against Pepperell at 2 p.m. on Saturday.