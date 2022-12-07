After a slow first quarter, the Darlington Lady Tigers turned up the defensive intensity with the help of its full-court press to grab the momentum and never relinquish it to earn a 51-35 victory in region play at Pepperell on Tuesday night.
Darlington (5-1, 2-0 7-A Division I) trailed the host Lady Dragons 11-6 after one period but quickly turned the game in its favor by forcing several turnovers and converting them into easy baskets to outscore Pepperell 18-7 in the second quarter and go into the half with a 24-18 advantage.
The same approach carried over into the second half for the Lady Tigers as they continued to employ the pressure defense and open the third quarter on an 11-0 run to push their lead to 35-18. Pepperell (6-1, 1-1) made an attempt to get back within striking distance with seven straight to cut the deficit to 35-25, but Darlington responded by scoring the final four points of the quarter to push its lead back to 14 as the teams headed to the fourth.
"We made a few adjustments after the first quarter and played really hard defensively to kind of change the flow of the game," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "We know that our offense comes a lot from our defense so we knew we had to pick it up on that end. That helped us get the momentum, and our girls carried that over into the second half."
The fourth quarter saw Darlington once again go on a run, this time a 5-0 spurt to open the period, and extend the lead to 19 at 44-25 before closing the game out strong. The Lady Dragons never got any closer than 14 in the final period.
JyJy Johnson was instrumental in the victory as she led the Lady Tigers with 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double while also playing a big role on the defensive end. Georgeanna Dempsey had a strong game as well with a double-double of her own with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The third Darlington player in double figures was Caroline Brewster with 12 points. Sophi Shumate added seven.
"Being able to be balanced offensively is huge for us," said Rush. "We've got different girls that can step up and score at any time, and we shared the ball well and played as a team."
Pepperell's Gabi Smith scored a game-high 15 points to lead her team, including knocking down four 3-pointers. Morgan Willingham added seven points before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.
Although it is still early in the schedule, Rush said her team knew the importance of Tuesday's game against another contender in the region and a tough opponent on its home court.
"This is a big win," said Rush. "Stepping into the region schedule early and having to work hard for a win on the road against a good team like Pepperell, who has played well early in the season and is very well-coached, is really important for us. It's still only a few weeks into the season, but this is a win that could mean a lot at the end."
Darlington will be back on its home court on Friday to host another region foe from Floyd County as Coosa makes a visit to Van Es Arena at the Huffman Center with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m.
Pepperell will look to bounce back from its first loss when it travels across the county to visit Armuchee for another region matchup starting at 6 p.m.