The Darlington Lady Tigers didn’t have the overall record they would’ve liked last season, but even so, they earned a state tournament berth and showed improvement by the end of the season.
Head coach Anna Harris said she is looking for her team to take that next step this year with an approach that includes steady improvement throughout the season in order to play its best softball at crunch time down the stretch.
The Lady Tigers do have several returning starters and upperclassmen leaders on the 2022 roster, with junior infielder Audrey Abbott and senior catcher Belle Brooks among those that will be key to the team’s success.
Harris, a former Darlington standout herself, said several other players are expected to step into larger roles this fall as the team moves into Region 7-A Division-I, along with several others that qualified for state postseason play last year.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Anna Harris (fourth season)
Last year’s record: 6-12 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 2
Key players: Audrey Abbott (SS/IF, Jr.), Belle Brooks (C, Sr.), Emma Hunt (P/IF, Soph.)
Season opener: Aug. 15 at Mt. Zion
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
HARRIS: Summer practices have been going well so far. We’re focusing on getting in shape, building team chemistry and making sure we do the little things correctly each day. The team has done a good job so far of working hard on the field and in the weight room and are picking up right where we left off after tryouts in May. We will continue to push the focus on doing the little things right, always putting in our best attitude and effort the entire time they’re on the field and competing as a team from the first inning to the last.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
HARRIS: I feel like we have great upperclassmen leadership this year and overall solid team chemistry. We will continue to work on that team chemistry and learn how to play together and for each other even when things don’t go our way or when things are tough. Any success or failure we have will be done as a team, and I think if they can continue to buy into that mindset and work hard together, then we will see more success this year.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
HARRIS: Hard work, great attitudes, 100-percent effort every play and at-bat, and working together as a team. If everyone is doing their job and playing their role to the best of their ability, I think we will be successful.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
HARRIS: Our goal is to get 1 percent better each day, no matter what that looks like or what role each player is playing. We also obviously have high goals of winning more games and making it further into postseason than we have in years past, but if we are all focusing on smaller goals of competing to the best of our ability each day, being great teammates, and getting 1 percent better at something every time we step on the field, then the wins and successes will come.