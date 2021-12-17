The transition game is always important in basketball, and the Darlington Lady Tigers put that on full display on Thursday night, using an energetic pressure defense to create transition opportunities galore on the way to a 61-30 win over Armuchee in the semifinal round of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High.
With the win, the Lady Tigers stayed perfect at 9-0 on the season. They will have a day to rest and practice before taking on either Rome or Chattooga in the championship game on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Berry College.
“We focused on just coming out and playing our style of game, which is being active and getting after it defensively. The offense will just develop from that,” said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. “We didn’t want to slow the pace down, we wanted to push the ball and run the break and have a successful transition game.”
Rush said playing this style of basketball can be tough physically, but that’s where her team’s depth is a big advantage.
“When you play really hard and really fast, depth is huge,” said Rush, a former Armuchee High and Shorter University standout who is in her first year at the helm of the Lady Tigers program. “But our team loves to play and they all want to be on the court, and it’s nice to be able to send people in the game and know you can rely on them and know that there’s someone behind her who wants to get in there just as much.”
For Michelle Arp’s Lady Indians (3-7), Thursday’s game against a stout opponent was a good measuring stick for her.
“I still felt like we played well. I thought our half-court defense was good, but Darlington has a lot of size and I think we struggled early to get through that,” Arp said. “I was proud that we competed hard the whole game. We just have to continue to work on defining some of our roles and be committed to improving every game.”
Darlington’s first possession of the game ended with a turnover, but after that, it was hard to find anything wrong with the Lady Tigers' opening few minutes. They went on a 7-0 scoring run to open the game, and had a 13-9 lead after one quarter. Darlington then turned up the heat in the second quarter, ripping off nine straight points to open the period, including three straight lay-ups that came right from turnovers caused by pressure defense. By halftime, the Lady Tigers had a commanding 32-14 lead, with junior forward Jyjy Johnson outscoring Armuchee by herself, 15-14.
A 10-3 run to open the third quarter all but sealed the game, and Darlington had a 52-26 lead by the end of the quarter. The Lady Tigers' biggest lead was 29 points before a shot in the final seconds finished off the 31-point win.
Despite the loss, Armuchee senior forward Olivia Moses had a huge game, recording a double-double with a monster 26-point, 10-rebound performance. Only two other Lady Indians scored in the contest.
For Darlington, Johnson finished with a team-high 21 points, while senior post Emmaline Ratledge had 18 points.
The Lady Tigers will face the winner of Friday's Rome-Chattooga game in Saturday’s championship game at 6 p.m. at Berry’s Cage Center.
Armuchee will face Pepperell Friday at 4 p.m. in a consolation game.