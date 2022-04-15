Darlington hosted four teams for a meet on Thursday, and the Lady Tigers topped the team standings with several strong performances from their athletes.
The Darlington girls finished with 199.33 points to take first over Cedartown (152.66) and Chattooga (120).
On the boys side, Darlington narrowly finished in second in the team standings with 242 points behind Cedartown 255.5.
The Lady Tigers were led by Aspen Blankenship who had a pair of first-place finishes as she won the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.74 and the triple jump with a 33-08.50.
Also winning their respective events were Emma Hunt in the 400 meter (1:05.32), Zoe Rahn in the pole vault (8-06), the 4x200 meter relay team of Belle Brooks, Hunt, Jonna Massey and Emmaline Ratledge (1:53.58) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Massey, Hunt, Kaylin Blackmon and Brooks (4:33.25). Darlington had 11 other top-three finishes.
The Darlington boys got two first-place finishes from Eli Thompson as he won the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.15 and the long jump with a 20-05.50.
Other first-place finishes for the Tigers came from Joseph Wommack in the 400 meter (54.13), Landon Liddle in the 800 meter (2:03.40), Noah Duggan in the pole vault (10-00), Patrick Shelley in the triple jump (42-04.50), Christian McCluney in the discus (130-10), the 4x400 meter relay team of Link Lignell, Wommack, Liddle and Ryan Glass (3:36.79) and the 4x800 meter relay team (8:24.71). They had 14 other top-three finishes.
The Armuchee girls finished fourth in the team standings with 104 points as they were led by pair of first-place finishes from Shelby Green in the 800 meter (2:31.07) and the 1600 meter (5:17.58).
Marissa Kimple also won the 3200 meter with a time of 11:53.49 for the Lady Indians, and the 4x800 meter relay team of Green, Desiree Espy, Sophie Thacker and Kimple placed first with an 11:11:51. The team had six other top-three finishes.
The Armuchee boys scored 48 points to finish fourth as a team. They had two top-three finishes.
Darlington will next compete in the Area 5-A Private Meet which they will host on April 26 and April 28. The meet will start at 1 p.m. on the first day and at 3 p.m. on the final day.
Armuchee will next compete in a meet at Mt. Zion on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m.
In other recent prep track and field action:
Model, Coosa compete at Gordon Central meet
Both the Model and Coosa girls and boys teams traveled to Calhoun on Thursday to compete in a quad meet at Gordon Central.
The Devils and Lady Devils each took second in the team standings with the Model boys scoring 104 points and the Model girls scoring 40.
The Model boys had several first-place finishes including Daniel Jolly in the high jump with a 5-08, Jermaine Campbell in the triple jump with a 39-02.50, Jeremias Heard in the shot put with a 44-06 and the 4x100 meter relay team with a 45.43. The Devils had 19 other top-three finishes.
The Model girls' lone first-place individual finish came from Natalie Long in the 800 meter with a time of 2:46.46. The Lady Devils had six other top-three finishes.
Coosa's boys scored 20 team points at the meet, and the Coosa girls scored 15. Dalton Denton had the only first-place finish for either side as he won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.28. The Lady Eagles had five top-three finishes, and the Eagles had three.
Model competed on Friday at the Friday Night Under the Lights meet at Barron Stadium and will next compete at the Region 7-AA Meet at Gordon Central on April 25-26.
Coosa is scheduled to compete on Wednesday at a meet hosted by Rome at Barron Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m. and then get ready for the Region 7-AA Meet.