Darlington's memorable season came to an unfortunate end on Saturday night as the Lady Tigers battled but couldn't keep pace with the high-powered Galloway Lady Scots en route to a 64-35 loss in the second round of the Class A Division I state tournament at Van Es Arena.
Darlington (23-6) stayed within striking distance early as a 5-0 run spanning the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second cut the deficit to 16-11, but 10 straight points from Galloway pushed its advantage to 26-11 and they never led by less than double digits the rest of the way.
"Our girls never gave up tonight," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "Our girls took the gameplan for Galloway well and executed it the best they could, but (Galloway) shot the ball really well and beat us down the court several times to build a lead. We knew it was going to be a very tough challenge, but our girls got after it. I'm really proud of how we fought and left it all out there even though it didn't go our way."
Galloway (25-4) eventually led 34-19 at the half and used a big third quarter to erase all hopes of a Darlington comeback as the Lady Scots went up 42-21 early in the period and took a 51-28 advantage to the fourth, outscoring the Lady Tigers 17-9 in the period overall.
Galloway then finished the game strong, holding the Lady Tigers to just seven in the fourth quarter to punctuate its second-round road win and earn a trip to the elite eight where it will visit Pelham either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Tianna Thompson had a big night for the Lady Scots with a game-high 25 points, including 16 in the first half to key her team being able to build the substantial halftime lead.
Kailyn Fields added 12 for Galloway, including three first-half 3-pointers. Allison Hoffman chipped in with eight points, and Kyla Cain contributed seven.
JyJy Johnson was a bright spot offensively for Darlington as she led her team with 18 points, nine in each half. Georgeanna Dempsey added seven, but no other Lady Tiger scored more than three.
Johnson and Dempsey are two of the five Darlington seniors that Rush will lose to graduation from this team along with Caroline Brewster, Allie Cordell and Sophi Shumate. Rush said she is proud of the season her Lady Tigers were able to put together especially with such a great group of seniors leading the way.
"This season was special for us as a group and for me personally," said Rush. "I started with these seniors when they were in the sixth grade as their middle school coach, and they bought in from Day 1 and always gave 100 percent. It was special to win the region championship and have such a successful season with them being our leaders and laying the foundation for our program. They are going to really be missed."
In other girls' second-round state tournament action:
Lady Devils fall to Mount Paran Christian
KENNESAW – Mount Paran Christian breezed to the Class AA state quarterfinals with a 55-22 victory over Model in a second-round game at Hughes Gymnasium on Friday.
The top-ranked Lady Eagles will play Thomson in a quarterfinal contest Tuesday or Wednesday.
The first half made the difference for Mount Paran, which led Model 31-8 at halftime.
“I knew Model would come in with a lot of energy,” Mount Paran coach Stephanie Dunn said. “They’re well coached. We tried to match that energy with our defensive pressure and I think we started to open it up midway through the second quarter. I guess we just found our groove, got a little more confident with what we were doing offensively and started knocking down shots.”
Jessica Fields scored 17 points, while Jacalyn Myrthil added 16 points to lead the way for Mount Paran (28-1).
Mount Paran led 5-3 with 6:04 remaining in the first quarter before finishing the period with a 10-2 run to take a 15-5 lead. Fields scored eight of the Lady Eagles' 15 points.
The second quarter was more of the same as Mount Paran outscored Model (16-11) 16-3, limiting the Lady Blue Devils to just one field goal, to take a 31-8 halftime lead. Mrythil led the Lady Eagles’ effort in the second period with seven points.
Mount Paran struggled more offensively in the third quarter as it was held to only six points, but the Lady Eagles also held Model to six points and finished the period with a 37-14 advantage.
The Lady Eagles got back on track in the fourth quarter as they outscored Model 18-6. Fields, after going scoreless in the second quarter and scoring only one point in the third, came back strong with eight points in the final period. Myrthil also made a big contribution with six points.
-MDJ sports correspondent Greg Oshust contributed to this report.