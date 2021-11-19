The Darlington Lady Tigers had a bit of a rollercoaster season in 2020-21 but finished on a high note as they advanced to the second round of the Class A Private State Tournament.
They are back this year with an experienced team that only lost one senior from last season’s squad and returns four All-Region players. That’s a big reason that hopes are high for Darlington and head coach Samantha Rush, who enters her first season at the helm for the Lady Tigers.
Rush is depending on the returning quartet of talented Lady Tigers and several others to step up to form a deep roster that should compete for one of the top spots in Region 7-A Private.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly-approaching season, which begins with a game against Central-Carroll at the Bremen Turkey Bash on Monday, including a quick snapshot of the Lady Tigers heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the Rush.
Team Capsule
Head Coach: Samantha Rush (first season)
Last year's record: 8-8 (Advanced to Class A Private Second Round)
Starters lost from last season: None
Key players: Georgeanna Dempsey (G/F, Jr.), Jyjy Johnson (F, Jr.), Sarah Tunnell (F, Sr.), Emmaline Ratledge (F, Sr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
RUSH: Preseason practice has gone well. The girls are working hard every day. Our biggest focus has been our defensive intensity.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
RUSH: Since we only lost one senior from last year, our strength lies in our experience and versatility.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year's team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
RUSH: We will hang our hat on our aggressive defense, and displaying a ‘get after it’ attitude.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
RUSH: As we continue to work hard and improve every week we should reach our goals of competing for a region championship and making a run in the State Tournament.