A lot can be learned about a team when it faces adverse conditions or finds itself in a high-stakes game.
The Darlington Lady Tigers had both of those scenarios pop up Tuesday as they hosted Trion, with the winner taking over sole possession of first place in the Region 7-A Division I standings with just one game remaining in the regular season.
After Darlington built a halftime lead, Trion came roaring out of the gates in the third quarter to tie the contest at 21-21. But the Lady Tigers responded like a good team does, staying calm, sticking with the game plan and fighting back immediately to go up 28-21 and eventually 34-23 at the end of the period en route to a clutch 44-33 victory.
Darlington (19-5, 11-2) played stingy defense in the first half as it led 13-7 after one quarter and 20-14 at the half, but Trion opened the third quarter on a 7-1 run to even the game.
Darlington head coach Samantha Rush said the way her team came back right after that and took control of the game showed exactly how locked in they were.
“That part of the game was huge for us. The girls really showed their maturity right there,” Rush said. “They have been so focused the last few days getting ready for this game and working on the game plan. Even when Trion tied it up, our girls stayed calm, knew the game plan and stuck with it. That allowed us to push the lead back out. We picked up our defense too, which is something we always lean on in tough situations.”
After the Lady Tigers built the lead back to 34-23 at the end of the third, Trion (17-3, 10-3) scored the first two points of the fourth at the free throw line to cut the deficit to single digits. Darlington immediately reeled off six straight points to go up 40-25 and never led by less than 10 again the rest of the contest.
“It was awesome to get this win,” Darlington’s JyJy Johnson said. “We wanted to get redemption from the first time we played them and lost up there, and we knew this was a big game for the region. We wanted to just play as a team and be physical tonight. We knew what we needed to do. We came in here with the right mindset and got the victory.”
Johnson, one of five Lady Tigers honored after the game as part of senior night festivities, led the way with a game-high 16 points — eight in the first half and eight in the second half. Johnson also reached a milestone during the contest, scoring her 1,000th career point in the win.
“I kept thinking I was close, but I really didn’t know,” Johnson said. “When they called it out during senior night, I was shocked, but I’m really proud of that. All the hard work I’ve put in from my freshman year ’til now has paid off, and I’m thankful for my teammates and coaches helping me get there.”
Georgeanna Dempsey and Caroline Jordan each added six points for Darlington, while Sasha Wood scored five. Dempsey was also one of the seniors honored along with Johnson, Allie Cordell, Caroline Brewster and Sophi Shumate.
“This has been a special group of girls,” Rush said. “I coached them in middle school starting in the sixth grade, and I was lucky to get to coach them again these last two years in high school. They have always just been that core group of girls that loved basketball, and we have never had to get onto them for lack of effort. They are true competitors and have been so much fun to coach.”
Trion’s lone scorer in double figures was Aubree Weaver with 10 points, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers. Kinzleigh Turner added eight points, while I’Ziah McCutchins and Anna Edge each scored six.
The win gave Darlington a one-game lead in the region standings over Trion with one game remaining. The Lady Tigers travel to Armuchee on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip-off, while Trion is home to host Dade County at 6 p.m.
“We’re going to celebrate this one tonight, but tomorrow we’ll be right back in the gym getting ready for Friday because that one is just as important,” Johnson said. “We are right where we want to be. Now, we’ve just got to go secure that No. 1 spot.”
“I told the girls that this puts us right in the position we want to be in,” Rush added. “We control our destiny now. That’s why we knew this game tonight was so big. But we’ve got one more big one on Friday at Armuchee.”