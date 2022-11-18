Despite it being a defensive slugfest on Thursday night, it was a string of big shots at a crucial time that helped lift Darlington to a hard-fought 40-33 victory in its season opener at Model.
After both teams fought to a one-point difference on the scoreboard after three quarters as the Lady Tigers held a slim 26-25 lead with both teams' defenses making things tough on its opponents, Darlington was able to put a few through the net as Sasha Wood hit a huge 3-pointer early in the period and Caroline Brewster and JyJy Johnson knocked down some crucial buckets in the final minutes to help their team pull away for good.
"It just shows how much growth we've had since this summer," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "For us to come back and regain our composure in the fourth quarter after we lost it a little bit, calm down and hit big shots, it says a lot about our team. Our seniors really just calmed everyone down, and we got to work.
"Caroline and JyJy hit some big shots at the end, and our freshman Sasha made a really big 3 in the fourth. And I though Georgeanna (Dempsey's) energy and defense really made a difference in the second half too. That kind of effort makes a a huge difference everywhere."
Brewster and Johnson shared the scoring lead for the Lady Tigers with 11 points apiece. Dempsey added eight, and Emma Hunt scored five.
Darlington came out of the gates strong as it built a 12-2 lead midway through the first quarter, but Model (0-1) fought right back and cut the deficit to 13-10 at the end of the period.
The second quarter saw both team's defenses dig in and not allow much to the opposing offenses. The Lady Devils narrowly outscored Darlington 5-4 in the period as the Lady Tigers went to the locker room with a 17-15 lead.
Model took its first lead of the game early in the third on a basket from August Betz, but Darlington reeled off five straight to go back ahead at 22-18. The Lady Devils once again tied the game at 22-22 a few moments later, but a pair of Johnson buckets pushed the Lady Tigers back out to a 26-22 lead before they eventually led 26-25 going to the final quarter.
Model's lone scorer in double figures in the game was Sadie Raughton with 11 points. Betz, Briley Sims, Rachel Burkhalter and Javia Samples each contributed five points.
"It's fun to have a competitive game early in the season, and I think both teams made each other better tonight," said Model head coach Sally Echols. "That's what you should be scheduling for is to get better by playing good teams, and I think both teams were served well by doing that tonight.
Looking at it from our side, the last time we played (Darlington), we lost by 40, so this is definitely growth. This is a growing process for us. Sometimes it's not pretty, but we are getting better. I was proud of the way we battled tonight. It is a long season ahead. We've definitely got things to work on so we will get to work."
Darlington will be back on the court on Monday when it travels to play in a tournament at The Lovett School as the Lady Tigers will take on Stone Mountain at 3 p.m.
Model will have a few days off before its next game as it travels to Chattooga for a non-region contest on Nov. 29 starting at 6 p.m.