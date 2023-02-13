Darlington used strong rebounding efforts in the first half to help build a lead and then utilized tenacious defense in the second half to hold it and grab a 61-36 win over Pepperell in the Region 7-A Division I semifinals on Saturday at Armuchee High.
The Lady Tigers used a strong effort on the boards both offensively and defensively to help carry a 32-21 lead into halftime. Once the second half started, Pepperell began to compete in the rebounding department better, but the Lady Tigers’ defense insured the the Lady Dragons couldn’t mount a serious challenge to the lead.
Darlington's Emma Hunt drilled two big 3-pointers in the third quarter, helping the Tigers up the lead to 42-25 with 2:33 remaining in the quarter.
Pepperell managed to cut the Tigers’ lead to 14 points a few times. Aysia Day hit a basket in the paint early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 46-32. Georgeanna Dempsey answered a minute later by grabbing an offensive rebound and scoring to give the Lady Tigers a 48-32 lead.
Morgan Willingham responded with a jump shot to cut the lead to 48-34 with 6:04 left to play, but the Lady Tigers' Allie Cordell answer with a 3-pointer and the Lady Dragons could never come any closer.
“In the second half, we played great defense,” Darlington head coach Samantha Rush said. “We played man-to-man for the most part. I was pleased with our effort there.”
While shooting proved super important in the opening half, the big story came from the Lady Tigers' rebounding. Darlington seemed to grab rebounds with reckless abandon often times limiting Pepperrell’s offense to only one shot and on at least three occasions the Lady Tigers managed to get at least four shots at the basket when they were on offense.
“Rebounding has been one of our big focuses. We know that ballgames are won on the boards,” Rush said. “We talked all week about boxing out and going after the ball with two hands. They did a great job of that and kind of stayed under control.”
That combined with a strong effort from JyJy Johnson helped Darlington take control of the contest early. Johnson scored eight points in the paint and also buried two 3-pointers to score 14 total first-half points to go along with seven rebounds.
The Lady Tigers also used timely 3s from Cordell, Hunt and Caroline Brewster to help keep Pepperell at bay. Dempsey chipped in eight points with four coming off free throws as well as four rebounds.
While the Lady Dragons were limited in second-chance opportunities, they got some excellent minutes from Gabi Smith, who hit three 3-pointers and another basket, scoring 11 points in the first half. The points helped Pepperell stay close to Darlington, which took a 32-21 lead into halftime.
Johnson and Dempsey led the charge for the Tigers with each player recording a double-double. Johnson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Dempsey scored 12 points and collected 12 rebounds. Hunt was the other Tiger in double figures with 11 points.
Day and Gabi Smith each led Pepperell with 11 points on the evening.
The Lady Tigers advance to the region championship game on Tuesday 7 p.m. to take on Chattooga, who defeated Trion in the other semifinal on Saturday night.
“Our goal was to go to the region finals, so they are super pumped and excited,” Rush said. “They’re excited to be there. We said that’s where we wanted to be when we started this summer, so it’s awesome.”
Pepperell falls in to the third-place game and will take on Trion at 4 p.m.