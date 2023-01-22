Darlington’s attacking, full-court pressure defense forced several turnovers and helped stake the Lady Tigers to an early lead they refused to relinquish on Friday night as they topped home-standing Coosa 68-41 in a region contest.
The Lady Eagles actually jumped out to a 6-4 lead behind 3-pointers from Brooke McClellan and Ava Osborne early in the first quarter, but Darlington took advantage of its opportunistic pressure to force turnovers and score buckets.
“The girls kind of jumped on them early. We pride ourselves in our defense and just getting after it every day,” Darlington head coach Samantha Rush said. “That’s really where our offense comes from. If we get out there, play good defense and force turnovers, good things will happen.”
The Lady Tigers’ Emma Hunt drained a 3-pointer to give the tigers a 7-6 lead, and Darlington shot out on a 14-5 run to end the first quarter with a big lead.
Sophi Shumate scored four points off of free throws while Presley Dixon added two. Hunt seemed to put on exclamation point on the opening quarter by grabbing a steal and going coast-to-coast for an easy lay up. However, Coosa’s Makenna Manley managed to hit a three-pointer right as the buzzer sounded to cut the lead to 21-11.
Darlington's defense proved tough again in the second quarter, holding the Lady Eagles to six points while Georgeanna Dempsey went on a tear, scoring eight points, blocking a shot, grabbing four rebounds and recording a steal.
Coosa did get two 3-pointers from Abby Jacobs in the quarter, but the Lady Tigers’ offense and defense allowed them to take a 37-17 lead into halftime.
While the Lady Eagles trailed by 20 points at halftime, they refused to quit and managed to score enough to stay close to Darlington in the second half.
Jacobs and Manley each netted seven points in the second half for Coosa.
The Tigers meanwhile sent a slew of players to the floor with nine different players tallying points. Dempsey led the Tigers with 12 points while Dixon and Jyjy Johnson both scored eight points and Shumate and Hunt each added seven.
“It’s nice to have a deep bench. Everybody out there, all 13 of those girls work so hard,” Rush said. “They try to do every thing we ask them to, and it really pays off. So it’s fun to see that.”
Jacbos led Coosa with 13 points while Manley pitched in 10 and McClellan tallied nine.
The win moves the Tigers to 17-4 on the season and 9-1 in region play, while Coosa falls to 3-18 overall and 2-8 in region. Darlington returns to action on Tuesday with a home game against region foe Chattooga at 6 p.m. Coosa plays host to region foe Armuchee at 6 p.m.