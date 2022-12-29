The Darlington Lady Tigers opened the Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament on a positive note Wednesday with a 48-37 win over Cass in the opening round.
Darlington (10-2) led 21-16 at the half before outscoring Cass 20-10 in the third to pull away and hold on for the double-digit victory.
Leading the Lady Tigers was JyJy Johnson with 15 points to go with eight rebounds. Georgeanna Dempsey had a big game as well with 13 points and eight rebounds. Emma Hunt scored six and Caroline Brewster added five.
Darlington will play in the tournament semifinals Thursday at 1 p.m. against Dawson County.
Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) boys 70, Darlington 67
The Tigers came up just short in a back-and-forth game as they opened the Marlin Christmas Classic with a tough loss at Arnold High in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Darlington (8-2) was led by D’Marion Floyd, who had a big game with 26 points, to go with five rebounds. Szymon Paluch was also in double figures with 12 points and five rebounds.
The Tigers will play two more games at the tournament Thursday and Friday.
Towns County girls 53, Coosa 26The Lady Eagles opened the Battle of the States Tournament at Towns County High in Hiawassee with a loss Wednesday night.
Abby Jacobs was the lone player for Coosa (2-10) in double figures with 11 points. Makenna Manley added eight, and Brooke McClellan scored four.
Coosa will play Hayesville (N.C.) in a consolation game of the tournament Thursday at 1 p.m.