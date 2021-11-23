The Darlington Lady Tigers got their season off to a strong start on Monday afternoon with a convincing win over the Central (Carroll) Lions by a 44-28 score.
Darlington (1-0) built an early lead and steadily increased it throughout the game with consistent offense and strong defensive play. They led 11-7 after the first quarter and then 25-16 at the half. After taking a 33-22 advantage to the fourth, the Lady Tigers closed the game out by outscoring the Lady Lions 11-6 in the final period.
Leading the Lady Tigers in scoring was JyJy Johnson with 13 points. Liz Boyd added eight, and Evie Shadday contributed six on a pair of made 3s.
Darlington was back at the Bremen Turkey Bash on Tuesday to take on host Bremen. They then host Fellowship Christian for a non-region contest at 5:15 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 30.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Rome girls 68, Dutchtown 36
The Lady Wolves put together a complete effort as they dominated to run away with a big win on Monday at the North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament.
After a slow start where they scored just five points in the first quarter, Rome (1-1) turned it on in the second as they went for 23 in the period to build a halftime lead. They then closed the game out with another strong quarter as the put up 25 points in the fourth.
Ta’Emmica “Pinky” Nation led the Lady Wolves with 17 points, including hitting five 3-pointers.
Ja’Viyah Gooch had a solid effort as well with 15 points, including three 3s, and Trenisha Adams added 13 points with three 3s of her own.
Rome wrapped up the North Forsyth Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday by taking on Creekside at 7 p.m. They will have more than a week off before their next game when they travel to Harrison for a non-region contest on Friday, Dec. 3 starting at 6 p.m.
Sonoraville girls 43, Model 33
The Lady Devils had a strong first half defensively to build a lead but couldn’t hold onto over the final two quarters as they fell to Sonoraville at the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic.
Model (0-2) built a 16-14 halftime lead, including holding Sonoraville to just four points in the second quarter, but the Lady Phoenix controlled the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Devils 14-4 in the period to turn the game around and held on for the win from there.
Model was led by a quartet of scorers that contributed six points apiece, including Tamiya Ragland, Morgan Wood, Sadie Raughton and Abby Henderson.
Kayleigh Kelley led Sonoraville (1-1) with 16 points, and Diana Smith added nine.
The Lady Devils were back at the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday to take on Adairsville at 5 p.m. They will then have a little more than a week off before visiting Armuchee on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
Adairsville girls 52, Armuchee 41
The Lady Indians fell behind at the half and couldn’t put together a big enough rally to get back in it over the final two quarters as they dropped a game to Adairsville on the second day of the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic.
Armuchee (1-2) trailed 32-22 at the half, and Adairsville went up by 19 after three quarters by outscoring the Lady Indians 15-6 in the third.
Leading the scoring for Armuchee was Olivia Moses with 16 points. Bailey Tomlin was also in double figures with 10.
The Lady Indians wrapped up the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday by taking on Sonoraville at 6:30 p.m. They will next be at home next Tuesday, Nov. 30 to host Chattooga in a non-region contest at 6 p.m.