The Darlington Lady Tigers made the long trip to Bleckley County on Saturday afternoon and secured a win that gives them the special opportunity to play for a state championship next weekend a little closer to home.
Darlington took down Bleckley County 3-0 in the Class A Division I final four to punch its ticket to the state championship match next Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Tigers (22-0) got their first win on Saturday at No. 2 singles with Bebe Phramthong winning 6-3, 6-1. The duo of Sophie Piller and Audrey Abbott followed with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles, and then Chaeli Brogdon clinched the team win and berth in the state title match with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles.
"I am extremely excited for our girls today for a big win on the road against a really good Bleckley team," said Darlington head coach Reid Owens. "I told them that we had to come out and play our best, and that was exactly what they did. It was an early start for us for what was our longest road trip of the season. As soon as we parked the bus and stepped on the court the girls were full of energy and did a really good job of picking each other up and staying motivated throughout the match.
"I am proud of our girls for staying mentally focused and winning the mental battle as they faced a lot of distractions. We are excited to be playing for the championship next Saturday in Rome."
Darlington's No. 1 doubles team of Anaya Desai and Julie Madden were close to a win as the pair won its first set 6-3 and was up 5-2 in the second set when the match was pulled with the team result no longer in doubt. No. 1 singles player Serena Teluwo dropped her first set 6-4 but had rallied for a 4-1 lead in the second set before her match was also pulled.
The Lady Tigers will now have a few days to prepare before taking on Mount Vernon in the Class A Division I state championship match starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
In other recent tennis action:
Fellowship Christian boys 3, Model 0
The Blue Devils' impressive season came to an end on Friday with a loss in the Class AA final four on the road.
Model (16-2) wraps up the 2023 campaign with a final four appearance for the second time in the last three seasons. The team has advanced to the elite eight in each of the last three seasons.
Fellowship Christian advances to the Class AA state championship match next Saturday vs. Mount Paran Christian at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College at 1 p.m.