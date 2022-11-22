The Darlington girls and Unity Christian girls each earned wins on Monday night thanks to strong performances away from their home courts.
Here are some details on each of the games:
Darlington girls 72, Stone Mountain 23
The Lady Tigers put on a dominant showing on Monday to roll to a convincing win in their first game at the Lovett Thanksgiving Showcase at The Lovett School.
Darlington (2-0) was led by JyJy Johnson and Sophi Shumate who scored 14 points apiece. Georgeanna Dempsey and Caroline Jordan were also instrumental with 12 points each, and Sidney Rush added eight of her own.
The Lady Tigers were back on the court on Tuesday at the Lovett Thanksgiving Showcase to match up against Strong Rock Christian. They will next host Dalton Academy at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.
Unity Christian girls 45, Rockmart 33 (OT)
The Lady Lions got a big night from Bekah Wisener and contributions from several others to go with a strong defensive team effort to walk away with a road victory in overtime on Monday.
Wisener finished with a team-high 18 points, including six in the extra session, to lead Unity Christian (2-2). Anna Grace Wells added eight points, and Lizzy Pardue scored seven. Wells and Gabriela Creel each contributed four steals as well.
The Lady Lions will be back at home next Tuesday to host Sonoraville for a non-region contest at 6 p.m.