It's been a few years since the Darlington Lady Tigers have been to this level of the postseason, but they certainly didn't play like it on Monday afternoon.
Darlington showed poise and patience despite very windy conditions in a complete team effort on its home courts to defeat Irwin County in the Class A Division I state quarterfinals and punch its ticket to the final four for the first time in 10 years.
The Lady Tigers (21-0) defeated Irwin County by a 5-0 score by sweeping all three singles lines and continuing the dominance in doubles play with a pair of wins. On the singles' courts, Serena Teluwo (No. 1) won 6-2, 6-2, Bebe Phramthong (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-1 and Chaeli Brogdon (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Piller and Audrey Abbott earned a 6-2, 6-2 win, and the No. 1 team of Anaya Desai and Julie Madden wrapped up the proceedings with a 6-0, 6-3 victory.
"Today was a big day for our program. We got to 21-0 and are back in the final four for the first time in 10 years," said Darlington head coach Reid Owens. "We knew that today was going to be a challenge with the windy conditions. I am proud of our girls for staying focused, being patient and not letting it get to them. We had a huge crowd for our 1:30 p.m. start that brought a lot of good energy.
"We are excited for our semifinal matchup against Bleckley County."
As Owens alluded to, the Lady Tigers now advance to the state semifinals where they will visit fellow No. 1 seed Bleckley County, who were the beneficiary of the GHSA's Universal Coin Toss for like seeds. That match must be played by May 8, and the winner will advance to play in the state championship at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on May 13.
Along with the five wins counting toward the team score, Darlington had two other wins in exhibition matches. The doubles team of Ava Ann Woods and Annie Beauchamp won 6-2, 6-2, and Caroline Knight won in singles play 6-1, 7-5.