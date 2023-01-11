Darlington has had a bit of a cold spell on the offensive end of the court in recent games, but thankfully for the Lady Tigers, their defense doesn't take any nights off.
They needed every bit of that gritty defensive effort on Tuesday night as they held off a hard-charging Armuchee team for an important 34-32 victory at Van Es Arena to remain among the top two teams in the region standings.
Darlington (13-3, 6-1 7-A Division I) held a 22-14 halftime lead, but the visiting Lady Indians played great defense themselves in the third quarter to hold the Lady Tigers to just three points in the period and pull the deficit within three at 25-22 going to the fourth.
It looked as if Darlington had finally put away Armuchee (10-7, 5-2) with some key buckets and a free throw over the first half of the final quarter to push its lead back to eight at 33-25, but once again the Lady Indians refused to go away and quickly reeled off seven straight points to get within one at 33-32.
Armuchee had multiple inbound opportunities under its own basket in the final minute but were unable to score as a shot with less than 10 seconds didn't go, and the rebound went out of bounds off a Lady Indians' player with 3.3 seconds remaining. Darlington's JyJy Johnson was fouled on the ensuing inbound pass, went to the line to make 1-of-2 attempts and Armuchee couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer sounded in the final sequence to send the Lady Tigers to the hard-fought win.
"We are fortunate that our girls get after it on defense as much as they do because we needed it tonight with the shots not falling like our girls expect them to," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "It was a battle tonight for sure. Armuchee played really hard and never quit either.
"Our girls know this was a big win to stay around the top of the standings with only one region loss. They expect so much of themselves that I think they are a little disappointed when we can't score like they want to. But I told them that a win is a win, and it doesn't matter how you have to get it especially against a good team like Armuchee."
The physical battle included a combined 54 free throws between the two teams with Darlington making 12-of-33 attempts while Armuchee knocked down 10-of-21.
The first half featured each team battling back and forth for control with neither holding more than a five-point advantage until the closing moments before halftime. The Lady Tigers led 11-6 after one quarter, but Armuchee fought back to within one at 15-14 in the second. Darlington, however, finished the first half on a 7-0 run to take its 22-14 lead into the locker room.
Johnson was the lone Darlington scorer in double figures with a game-high 17 points, including five of the team's 12 total points in the second half. Emma Hunt added six points, all coming in the fourth quarter, and Caroline Brewster scored four.
Armuchee's Jaslyn Edwards had the top total for her team with 10 points. The senior had clutch consecutive baskets in the final part of the fourth quarter to pull her team within one point of the lead at 33-32.
Chloe Shaw added seven for the Lady Indians, and Maggie Duke scored six on a pair of 3s. Duke's second 3 of the night started her team's late 7-0 run before she fouled out in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
Darlington will be on the road on Friday to visit Dalton Academy at 6 p.m. in another region matchup before being back on its home court on Saturday to take on local foe Model in a non-region contest starting at 6 p.m. Rush said her team will keep looking to improve down the stretch and hopefully get some confidence back offensively in the coming days.
"We've just need to get back in the gym and work on our fundamentals," said Rush. "We need to get better in our transition game, getting up and down the court and putting the ball in the basket. We need to learn how to finish through contact better too. We're at the point of the season where we know what we're doing. We've just got to tweak some things to play our best basketball."
Armuchee will aim to bounce back when it visits Chattooga for another big region contest on Friday at 6 p.m.