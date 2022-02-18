KENNESAW -- A tough start to the second half ultimately made the difference in the game on Thursday as Darlington saw North Cobb Christian swing the momentum in their favor and never give it back.
The Lady Tigers led 24-23 at the half, but North Cobb Christian opened the third quarter on a 10-0 and 14-1 run to grab the lead and eventually earn a 52-40 victory in the Region 7-A Private Tournament semifinals at Mt. Paran Christian.
Darlington (19-6) battled back within nine at the end of the third quarter, but North Cobb Christian got five quick points to start the fourth as the Lady Tigers weren't able to get the deficit back under double digits for the remainder of the game.
North Cobb Christian (12-10) had a trio of players score in double figures as Brooke Moore led the team with 15 points in the win. Lauryn Thomas added 14, including 11 in the second half, and Alexis Healy scored 10.
Darlington, who led 11-9 after one quarter and then held the 24-23 lead at the half, was led by Emmaline Ratledge with 14 points. Caroline Brewster added nine, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Sarah Tunnell scored six.
The Lady Tigers, who played without one of their leading scorers JyJy Johnson on Thursday due to illness, will play in the Region 7-A Private third-place game on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Walker. North Cobb Christian moves on to the championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Mt. Paran Christian. Both games will be hosted at Mt. Paran Christian.