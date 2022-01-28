The Darlington Lady Tigers used stingy defense and a full offensive effort to pull away early from the Christian Heritage Lady Lions for a convincing 51-10 win Friday.
Darlington (16-4, 4-2 in 7-A Private) made their presence felt early by forcing turnovers and turning it into easy transition buckets. The Lady Tigers full-court pressure was able to force the Lady Lions into a frenzy throughout the quarter, which Darlington capitalized on to take a 32-7 lead into the half.
As the second half started, the defense from the Lady Tigers was still going strong. They were using that feisty defense and turning it into offense, which helped them have a 45-9 advantage at the end of the third.
Darlington head coach Samantha Rush was able to deploy the whole bench unit tonight who closed the game out for the Lady Tigers
Rush said that the defense was definitely a focal point coming into tonight.
“We knew coming into tonight that we needed to take care of business, and we did what we needed to do,” said Rush. “The girls jumped after them and had ball pressure, so I thought we played well.”
Looking ahead, Rush said she knows that the Lady Tigers still have work to do.
“We still need to get better each day,” said Rush. “We have to continue with the fast starts and continue with our hard-nose defense.”
Emmaline Ratledge was the leading scorer for Darlington with 13 points, while Caroline Brewster added eight.
The Lady Tigers have a quick turnaround Saturday with them hosting Calhoun at 4:30 p.m.
In the Darlington-Christian Heritage boys game Friday:
Christian Heritage Lions 59, Darlington Tigers 53
In a highly-contested matchup between region foes, it was the Lions from Christian Heritage that came out victorious against the host Darlington Tigers.
The first quarter had plenty of fireworks as the teams traded baskets early, with Darlington’s DJ Johnson finishing in transition with an emphatic And-1 dunk. Christian Heritage’s Zundra Jackson was able to cash in eight points early to propel the Lions to a slim 15-12 lead after the first quarter.
Darlington (15-5, 4-3 in 7-A Private) was able to pull even with the Lions at the half, 27-27, thanks in part to some tough defense and Patrick Shelley heating up from the floor. Shelley had 11 at the half, and Braden Bell added six in the first half.
The third quarter was all Lions, as they were able to outscore the Tigers, 22-11. Christian Heritage (16-4, 6-1) was able to use stifling defense, which led to easy transition offense. They hit four 3-pointers in the quarter to help them carry an 11-point lead going into the fourth.
The Tigers battled back in the fourth, by starting the quarter on a 12-0 run, to take the lead at 50-49 halfway through the quarter. Christian Heritage then went on a mini 7-0 run themselves that eventually led to the victory for the Lions.
After the game, Darlington head coach Nathan West said he was proud of the way the guys battled.
“Proud of the way the guys battled back after we went down in the third,” said West. “Christian Heritage was able to hit the shots and make plays down the stretch, which we didn’t respond too, but was proud of the effort and fight we showed tonight.”
West said he also knows that they need to be playing their basketball down the final stretch of the season.
“We have to keep grinding away at practice and be ready for every opportunity,” said West. “These regular-season games seed us, so we want to keep getting better and playing our best when that region tournament rolls around.”
Shelley was the lone Tiger in double figures on the night with a game-high 22 points.
Jax Abernathy led Christian Heritage with 19 points, while Jackson added 17.
Darlington is back at it Saturday when they host Calhoun at 6 p.m. before returning to region play against North Cobb Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.