Darlington's suffocating defense never allowed Pepperell any chance to get in any kind of offensive rhythm as the Lady Tigers earned a convincing 48-23 home win on Tuesday.
Darlington (16-4, 8-1 7-A Division I) limited the visitors to just three points in the opening period and four in the second to build a 21-7 halftime lead.
"Our defense really paves the way for our offense," said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. "Holding them to that total in the first half helped our girls relax a little bit offensively, and we were able to get things going and build a good lead."
The Lady Tigers continued the stingy defensive effort in the third quarter as it set the tone for a 13-3 run to open the second half and eliminate any hopes of a Pepperell comeback. Darlington eventually led 37-15 at the end of the third quarter and finished strong with a solid fourth in which it outscored the Lady Dragons 11-8.
The closest Pepperell (12-5, 5-4) got in the final quarter was 18.
Caroline Brewster led the scoring for Darlington with a game-high 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. She scored seven of that total in the third quarter as a key part of the run to put the game away.
A total of 10 different players scored for the Lady Tigers as they were able to break out a bit of an offensive slump in recent games.
"Caroline hit some shots and was aggressive, and we had some other girls knock down some outside shots," said Rush. "It was good to see the ball go through the basket a little bit. We shared the ball well tonight and made the defense cover a lot of ground which opened things up for us."
JyJy Johnson had the next highest total for Darlington with eight points, and Caroline Jordan added six.
No scorer reached double figures for Pepperell as Aaliyah Barkley had its highest total with five points. Sakiya Winston added four.
The Lady Dragons played the second half without two of its starters as forward Aysia Day suffered an injury in the second quarter and didn't return and guard and leading scorer Morgan Willingham didn't see action in the second half due to illness.
Darlington's win paired with Trion's loss to Chattooga on Tuesday put the Lady Tigers back in sole possession of first place in the region standings with only one region loss.
"I told the girls that we control our own destiny now," said Rush. "We've got to keep getting after it every night and play our best, and if we do that, we'll get where we want to go."
Darlington is on the road on Friday to visit Coosa for another region contest at 6 p.m. Pepperell is back on its home court on Friday to host Armuchee in a region showdown at 6 p.m.