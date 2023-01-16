The Darlington girls faced a 13-point deficit in the third quarter but pulled off a huge rally to come back and defeat Model 34-33 in a non-region contest at Van Es Arena on Saturday.
Darlington (15-4) trailed 20-16 at the half before Model looked to grab full control of the a game with a 10-1 run to open the third quarter and go up 30-17. But the Lady Tigers picked themselves up and slowly worked their way back into the game, cutting the deficit to 30-23 at the end of the period.
Darlington then outscored the Lady Devils (9-6) 11-3 in the fourth quarter, getting a free throw in the final minute for the eventual game-winning point, to complete the dramatic comeback.
JyJy Johnson led the Lady Tigers with 14 points. Georgeanna Dempsey and Presley Dixon each contributed five points and seven rebounds, and Caroline Brewster scored five points as well.
Rachel Burkhalter and Sadie Raughton shared the scoring lead for Model with 10 points apiece as Raughton knocked down two 3s. Javia Samples added eight points.
Darlington is back home on Tuesday to host Pepperell in a Region 7-A Division I matchup starting at 6 p.m. Model will be home on Tuesday also, hosting Murray County in a Region 7-AA showdown at 6 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from over the weekend:
Pepperell boys 57, Mt. Zion 56
The Dragons trailed by seven in the fourth before putting together a big run to go ahead and earn a hard-fought, non-region victory in a back-and-fourth game down the stretch on their home court.
Pepperell (6-9) was led by Kendyl Brewster with 14 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as well as five steals. Alex Rhoades was also in double figures with 11 points. Eliot Goggans added eight points, including a couple of big buckets in the fourth, and Gage Owens scored seven and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Dragons, who have now won five out of their last seven, will return to Region 7-A Division I play on Tuesday when they visit Darlington at 7:30 p.m.
Darlington girls 87, Dalton Academy 12
The Lady Tigers dominated from start to finish to earn a lopsided region win on the road on Friday.
Darlington (14-4, 7-1 7-A Division I) jumped out to a 27-1 lead after the first quarter and increased its advantage to 46-5 at the half. They outscored Dalton Academy 25-2 in the third quarter before coasting to victory in the fourth.
Caroline Brewster led the Lady Tigers with 25 points as well as six steals. Caroline Jordan added 17 points and five rebounds, and JyJy Johnson was also in double figures with 11 points along with six steals and five rebounds. Presley Dixson contributed nine points, and Emi Grace Wood pulled down 12 rebounds.
Pepperell girls 56, Dade County 44
The Lady Dragons had a big third quarter to create an insurmountable lead in a region home win on Friday night.
Pepperell (12-4, 5-3 7-A Division I) led 28-20 at the half but outscored the Lady Wolverines 19-6 to pull away for good.
The Lady Dragons were led by Kaitlyn House with 13 points, including nine in the third quarter. Gabi Smith and Morgan Willingham each added 11 points, and Aaliyah Barkley scored eight. Zoe Edge also chipped in with seven.
Pepperell is on the road on Tuesday for the short trip to Darlington in another region matchup starting at 6 p.m.
Unity Christian boys 72, Gordon Central 65
The Lions trailed by nine at the half but turned the game around with a huge third quarter and held on for a non-region home win on Friday.
Unity Christian (5-10) saw Gordon Central build a 33-24 halftime lead, but the offense got hot in the third quarter, outscoring the visiting Warriors 28-8 in the period to grab a 52-41 lead going to the fourth. The Lions then made enough plays down the stretch to hold on to the lead and celebrate a big victory in front of their home fans.
Unity Christian connected on 13 3-pointers in the contest, including making nine in the second half. Austin Wilkerson scored a game-high 26 points, including 22 in the second half and went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line.
Jay Davis had a big effort as well with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the double-double and hit five 3s, and Bowen Childs scored 14 points, making four 3s. Johnny Whitley added eight points.
Unity Christian will host Lyndon Academy on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a region contest.
Unity Christian girls 51, Gordon Central 38
The Lady Lions defended their home court for a solid win in non-region play on Friday.
Unity Christian was led by Bekah Wisener with 21 points and five steals. Camryn King added 10, including making a pair of 3-pointers, and Lizzy Pardue score eight points pulled down five rebounds. Emily King contributed seven assists and five rebounds, and AG Wells grabbed six rebounds.
The Lady Lions are back home on Thursday at 6 p.m. to host Oakwood Christian in a region matchup.