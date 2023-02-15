The Region 7-A Division I championship game on Tuesday night resembled a ‘Rocky’ movie, with two contenders going toe to toe in a physical matchup.
But only one side can celebrate a Hollywood ending, and in this case, it was the Darlington Lady Tigers, as they pulled away from Chattooga late and earned a 65-46 win and a region title.
It was the first region championship that the Darlington girls program has won in 13 years, and the team gleefully celebrated with the trophy at mid court after the win.
“I could tell that our team was really focused all day, because this was one of their big goals that they’ve been working toward all year,” Darlington head coach Samantha Rush said after the game. “It took almost the whole game to pull away, because Chattooga plays really hard, and foul trouble hurt both teams tonight. But our team really came out and played unselfishly, played for one another and a lot of players had to step up and contribute. Everyone had to pull their weight in this one, and it was fun to see that.”
The difference in depth played a big role in the game, with the No. 9-ranked Lady Tigers having 13 players at their disposal and Chattooga having only eight.
“We’ve got a pretty thin roster, with only two of them being upperclassmen, and Darlington has a lot of seniors and experience over there,” Chattooga coach Alvah Beasley said. “I thought tonight, their experience really showed and they came out really aggressive and showed a hunger that we didn’t have. I thought eventually we could get some stops and shoot well enough to get back in it, but we were just playing from behind all night and couldn’t get over the hump.”
Chattooga (14-12) actually led 4-2 in the first two minutes of the game, but the Lady Tigers quickly found their rhythm and began to pull away. Georgeanna Dempsey scored back-to-back lay-ups to put Darlington (22-5) back in front at 6-4, and it also ignited a 14-2 run that gave the Lady Tigers a double-digit lead.
Leading 20-9 after the first quarter, Darlington continued to apply the pressure defensively, limiting Chattooga to zero field goals during a seven-minute stretch until the Lady Indians hit two shots in the final minute before halftime. Darlington enjoyed a 35-18 lead at the break.
“I told our team at halftime that we’re down 17, but in the game of basketball, you can get on runs and get back into it,” Beasley said. “But then we started to get in some real foul trouble in the second half and our inexperience and lack of depth showed up. But I hope that adversity like this, and some tough competition we’ve played this year, will help us prepare for the state tournament game and for next year as well.”
The lone senior for Chattooga, Makiya Parrish, made a valiant effort in the third quarter to try to get her team back in it. She scored on lay-ups, turnaround jumpers and fadeaway bank shots, and she finished the quarter with 10 points. However, Chattooga could never get the lead down to single digits, and when she fouled out in the fourth quarter — after scoring nine points in the period — the Lady Indians didn’t have much offense with which to counter Darlington. The Lady Tigers saw their lead get down to 10 points only one time in the second half.
Dempsey led a balanced Darlington attack with 24 points, including a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line. She also had 13 rebounds for a double-double. JyJy Johnson, who sat out much of the second half due to foul trouble, added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Chattooga was led by Parrish’s 22 points, while Simiah Adams had 10. Addie Veatch and Addyson Daniel each added six.
Darlington, as the No. 1 seed, will host the No. 4 seed from Region 8-A Division I in next week’s state tournament, while runner-up Chattooga will host that region's No. 3 seed.