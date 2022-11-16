The home teams settled for a split on Tuesday night as the Unity Christian girls and boys hosted their home openers at The Lions' Den against Georgia-Cumberland Academy.
The Lady Lions put together a strong effort from start to finish to earn a convincing 57-22 win while the Unity Christian boys started hot but lost 81-77 in a back-and-forth contest down the stretch against the visiting Jaguars.
Here is the info on each of Tuesday's games:
Unity Christian girls 57, Georgia-Cumberland Academy 22
The Lady Lions set the tone with a dominant 15-2 first quarter and never looked back en route to a big victory on their home court.
Unity Christian (1-0) increased the advantage to 27-8 at the half and really put the game completely out of reach when it went on a 17-0 run midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 44-11.
The Lady Lions used a balanced effort to achieve the victory with nine different players reaching the scoring column and almost everyone on the roster contributing in some way.
Lizzy Pardue was the top scorer with 14 points, including nine in the first half. Anna Grace Wells was also in double figures with 12 points, all coming over the final two quarters, and Bekah Wisener added nine. Camryn King also had seven.
Unity Christian will next play on Saturday when it takes on Sonoraville in the first game of the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic at Armuchee High starting at 5 p.m.
Georgia-Cumberland Academy boys 81, Unity Christian 77
The Lions came out with a fast offensive start, scoring 29 first-quarter points and knocking down seven 3-pointers in the period, but Georgia-Cumberland Academy slowly worked itself back in the game and made a few more plays in the fourth quarter to rally for a hard-fought win.
Unity Christian (1-1) led 29-17 at the end of the first quarter and by as many as 13 midway through the second quarter at 37-24, but the Jaguars finished the first half on a 19-9 run to pull within 46-43 at the half.
The third quarter featured the same kind of back-and-forth action as Georgia-Cumberland Academy had the momentum over the first half of the period as it built a 57-50 lead, but this time it was the host Lions that fought back with a 19-5 run to close the quarter and take a 69-62 advantage to the fourth.
The Jaguars eventually trailed by seven at 73-66 early in the final quarter but put together a 12-0 run to retake the lead at 78-73 and held on down the stretch with some good defense and clutch free throw shooting. Georgia-Cumberland Academy was 6-of-7 from the line in the fourth quarter with all six of the makes coming from Jake Chalker, who finished with a game-high 44 points.
"It was a great game, and if you asked any of the players from either team, I bet they all would tell you they had fun tonight," said Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher. "Playing in game like that is great for us because there are so many teachable moments. It shows us how important every possession is and how much we need to get better at rebounding and defense. We need to take those lessons to heart now so we will be better off in the long run."
The Lions were led by Austin Wilkerson who scored 37, including knocking down six 3s. Jay Davis also had a big game with 23 points. Collin Pettegrew added seven, and Johnny Whitley contributed six. The team knocked down 11 total 3s.
"We shot it well at the beginning tonight, but in the fourth quarter we lost our legs a little bit," said Fisher. "This was our second game in two days so I don't think we were quite ready and as in shape as we need to be, but that will come in the next few weeks before we get too much further in the schedule."
Along with Chalker's impressive point total of 44, Georgia-Cumberland Academy's Becket Taglavore was also in double figures with 14 points, 10 coming in the second half. Adriel Maldonado added nine points, and Jack Chalker contributed seven.
The tough loss came on the heels of the Lions opening the season on Monday with a 76-29 win at Oakwood Christian. Wilkerson led the way with 24 points in that game, and Davis was right up there with him with 23. Pettegrew scored 13, and Whitley added nine.
Unity Christian will look to bounce back when it travels to take on Rockmart on Monday at 7:30 p.m.