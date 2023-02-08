It's one step at a time once postseason basketball starts, and the Unity Christian Lady Lions took that first step toward a region title on Tuesday with a dominant 67-14 victory over Shiloh Hills Christian.
The Lady Lions (18-7) built a big lead early, going up 23-1 at the end of the first quarter of their GAPPS Region-I semifinal matchup on Tuesday on their home court. They continued the momentum and extended the advantage to 41-7 at the half before coasting to the win over the final two quarters with almost everyone on the roster scoring points in the rout.
The victory pushes Unity Christian in the region championship game on Thursday on its home floor against Oakwood Christian at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Lions split their two regular-season matchups vs. Oakwood.
"We're excited," said Unity Christian head coach Mel Thornbury. "This is what we've worked for so now we get to see what we're made of on Thursday."
In Tuesday's win Bekah Wisener led the Lady Lions with a game-high 17 points. The senior, who recently passed the 1,000-point mark for her career, scored 14 of her total in the first half.
Camryn King added 14 points for Unity Christian, and Emily King contributed 11, including knocking down three 3-pointers. Gaby Creel chipped in with seven points as 10 different Lady Lions scored.
Oakwood Christian defeated Praise Academy earlier in the day in the other semifinal to punch its ticket to the championship game.
Thornbury, who is in her fifth season as head coach at Unity Christian, said she likes where her team is right now and how much they have developed over the last few months.
"I really think we are rolling right now," said Thornbury. "We've got 18 wins so far this season, and some of our losses have come to a lot bigger schools with a lot of tradition in their basketball program. This has been my most successful, rewarding season since I've been coaching here. We're starting to see the fruits of the seeds we've planted. We've planted a lot of seeds... basketball seeds, character seeds, spiritual seeds...We're blessed to have the opportunity to see them grow. We're blessed with another opportunity on Thursday."
In the Unity Christian boys' semifinal matchup later on Tuesday:
Excel Christian 82, Unity Christian 59
The Lions battled to stay within striking distance in the second half, but Excel Christian's firepower proved too much in a semifinal loss for Unity Christian.
The Lions (9-16) trailed 36-23 at the half before quickly cutting the deficit to nine in the third quarter thanks to two Johnny Whitley 3-pointers to make it 38-29. Excel Christian (17-8) responded out of a timeout, however, with an 8-0 run to push the lead back to 17.
The Eagles eventually led 58-39 at the end of the third and went up 60-39 early in the fourth, but Unity Christian made one final push to get back within 11 at 65-54 on an Austin Wilkerson bucket midway through the final period. The Lions couldn't get any closer though as Excel Christian made several free throws and lay-ups in transition to seal the win.
"Kudos to Excel. They have a lot of firepower and can run up and down the court," said Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher. "They are hard to guard. They came ready to play and were prepared no matter what we threw at them. I was proud of our guys for continuing to battle. No matter what we want our guys to compete for more than the scoreboard. It's bigger than basketball for us. That's our theme that we play with. The way we do anything is the way we do everything so if you give up when things aren't going your way, you're probably going to give up when things aren't going your way in life."
Jakaden Barkley led the Eagles with a game-high 24 points, scoring 12 each in the first and second half. Kyron McClendon added 19 points, including three 3s. Jacob Taylor contributed 15 and Comari Nettles scored 11 to give Excel Christian four in double figures.
Wilkerson had the top total for Unity Christian with 18, including three first-quarter 3s. Whitley added 12 on four 3s in the second half, and Jay Davis was also in double figures with 10 points. Jordan Wilkerson scored seven.
The win pushes Excel Christian into the championship game on Thursday at 8 p.m. against Shiloh Hills Christian.
Unity Christian falls into the third-place game on Thursday at 5 p.m. against Praise Academy, a team it split with during the regular season. The winner of that game receives a berth in the GAPPS state tournament while the season ends for the loser.
"Our season is still alive," said Fisher. "Right now it's a one-day season, and we still have the chance to play on Thursday. Pressure is a privilege, and not everyone gets that opportunity. We're excited about what we're building, and Thursday is a chance to take another step and get better."