It didn't come easy, but thanks to a timely scoring run in the fourth quarter, Unity Christian was able to put away Oakwood Christian for a well-earned 55-42 win on Thursday night and claim its first region title in four seasons.
The Lady Lions (19-7) saw their double-digit lead early in the final period dwindle down to six at 40-34 but responded in championship fashion to score 12 straight points to reclaim the momentum and end any hopes of an Oakwood comeback in the finals of the GAPPS Region-1 Tournament at Unity Christian.
"Our girls stayed composed, and our experience really showed," said Unity Christian head coach Mel Thornbury, who led hear team to the region title for the first time since the 2018-19 season, her first at the helm. "They never got frazzled and were able to focus and do what we asked them to do for the most part. I'm proud of how they were able to close it out and get this win."
Unity Christian led 7-2 at the end of the first quarter but upped its advantage to 14-2 early in the second quarter. Oakwood Christian (11-9) fought back, however and got to within 17-15 before the Lady Lions eventually led 22-15 at the half.
In the third quarter each team dealt body blows to its opponent with neither able to completely seize control of the contest. Unity Christian never gave up the lead, but the Lady Eagles were able to get within four at one point before eventually trailing 34-28 at the end of the period.
The Lady Lions scored the first six points of the fourth to go up 40-28, but once again Oakwood Christian battled back with a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 40-34 before Unity Christian's decisive 12-point swing. The closes the Lady Eagles got after that was the final margin of 13.
"This is what we've worked for," said Thornbury of the region title. "We brought almost everyone back from last year's team with the mindset that we were going to work to be region champs every day. It's really a relief to be here, and that game tonight was a brutal, physical game. Our girls fought and did everything they had to do to win it."
Bekah Wisener scored 13 points to lead Unity Christian, including nine in the second half. Emily King, Alyssa Dixon and Gaby Creel all added eight points, and Anna Grace Wells scored seven.
"As a senior, this region title means so much," said Wisener. "We haven't won it since I was in the eighth grade so we wanted it really bad. I'm so proud of all my teammates and coaches that we were able to make this happen."
Trinity Hall was the lone Oakwood Christian scorer in double figures with 11 points. Mana Gilchrist and Chloe Brodie each added seven.
Unity Christian, which finished as the state runner-up last season, will now receive a bye in the first round of the GAPPS state tournament before hosting an opponent in the second round next weekend.
"Being a No. 1 seed, we'll have a team from the south coming up here so that's big to have home court," said Thornbury. "This team is ready to take one practice at a time and ready to be right back there battling for a state title."
"We're really confident right now," added Wisener. "We want to go get a ring."
All-Region honors were also announced after the championship game with Wisener, Dixon and Lizzy Pardue earning a spot on the All-Region team.
In the boys' third-place game earlier on Thursday:
Unity Christian 54, Praise Academy 40
The Lions put it away with a dominant fourth quarter to earn a win and a state tournament berth.
Unity Christian (10-16) led 30-20 at the half, but Praise Academy fought back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 42-37 going to the fourth. Unity Christian closed out the game impressively, however, outscoring Praise Academy 12-3 in the final period with Praise Academy's only three points coming at the free throw line.
"Our backs were against the wall tonight and the guys battled," said Unity Christian head coach Davy Fisher. "We made a gameplan, and they executed it well. Credit to (Coach Daniel) Youngblood and Praise for a hard-fought game.
"I was happy to see such a great crowd and for the guys to play so well down the stretch. We are a second-half team, and they proved again tonight."
The win clinches a GAPPS state tournament berth for Unity Christian, who will travel to Holy Ground Baptist for a first-round matchup on Monday at 7 p.m.
On Thursday, Unity Christian was led by Jay Davis with 23 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double. He also added six steals and four assists.
Austin Wilkerson had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and Johnny Whitley scored six points on a pair of 3s.
Wilkerson and Davis were also named to the All-Region team on Thursday.
Robbie Lebon scored a game-high 24 points for Praise Academy (10-13). Chris Collier added nine.