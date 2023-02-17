Unity Christian didn't score its first points to the latter part of the first quarter on Thursday night in its GAPPS state tournament second round matchup at The Lions' Den, but once the Lady Lions broke the seal, the buckets came fast and furious in a 63-24 victory over Alleluia Community.
Each team had a bit of a tough time offensively in the opening period, but Unity Christian (20-7) finished the first on a 10-2 run with Anna Grace Wells scoring eight of those points to surge ahead. From there, the Lady Lions took control, stretching their lead out a little at a time and eventually going into the half with a 26-13 advantage.
"Last night we faced some adversity not having Bekah Wisener, our leading scorer who was out sick, so we started off slow on offense, and I think we were just trying to figure out how to play without her running the show," said Unity Christian head coach Mel Thornbury. "Once we started to score we were able to run our press and score off their turnovers."
Unity Christian did in fact deploy its full-court pressure defense to cause the visiting Angels all kinds of problems. Several turnovers led to easy transition opportunities for the home team, with Gaby and Andy Creel playing a big part in the steals and lay-ups on the other end.
The Lady Lions stretched the advantage out to 39-17 at the end of the third quarter and kept up the intensity in the fourth, outscoring Alleluia Community 24-7 in the final period to close out the game emphatically.
Wells had 16 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double-to lead Unity Christian. Gaby Creel also had 16 points to share the scoring lead, and Andy Creel added eight points. The Creel twins accounted for eight steals apiece as well.
Camryn King contributed seven points and tallied seven steals, and Sydney Thompson and Tae Johnson scored six points apiece.
"Some of my players off the bench, Tae Johnson, Andy and Gaby Creel, and Anna Grace Wells came in and played huge minutes," said Thornbury. "I hope we use this team win to propel us into the final four game on Tuesday."
As Thornbury mentioned the Lady Lions' victory punches the team's ticket to the GAPPS final four which will be held at Rock Springs Christian Academy in Milner. Unity Christian, who received a bye in the first round of the state tournament after winning a region championship last week, will play at 4:30 p.m. against an opponent still to be determined.
"The girls realize that each of them have to play their role in order for us to go all the way," said Thornbury. "We will find out what we are made of on Tuesday and will require everyone to bring it."
Lucy Krementz and Reese Jarik were the top scorers for Alleluia Community with eight points apiece.
This will be Unity Christian's second straight trip to the final four after finished as state runner-up last season.