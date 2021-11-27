The last few years have been all about learning how to play the game in order to have optimal success. Unity Christian girls head coach Mel Thornbury said those lessons should be able to translate to success on the court this season.
Thornbury returns several players with experience that have been through plenty of game and practice time, and now she said she is looking for those players to step up and lead the team to new heights in 2021-22.
The Lady Lions will look to replace multiple players that contributed offensively according to Thornbury, but she said the depth is there and she is looking forward to seeing who steps up into those key roles as the season progresses. She added that it will go a long way in helping put points on the scoreboard if her team can force turnovers defensively and turn those into scoring opportunities.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the new season, which has recently begun with a tough 0-2 start for the Lions, including a quick snapshot of the team heading into the rest of 2021-22 campaign and an interview with the coach, Thornbury.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Mel Thornbury (fifth season)
Last year’s record: 10-12
Starters lost from last season: 2
Key players: Julia Yakdowski (G, Sr.), Emily King (G, Soph.), Bekah Wisener (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
THORNBURY: I could not have asked for a better preseason. My girls were eager to get out on the floor. We are really focusing on our defense this year. I’ve got a lot of speed and we are looking at ways to use that this year.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
THORNBURY: Our strength will be our depth on the bench. I have had a lot of girls return for the past few years, and they are finally understanding the game. We lost some seniors that could put points on the board. I am interested to see who is going to step up and take an offensive role this year.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
THORNBURY: In order to be successful we are going to need to put points on the board. In order to do that, we are going to have to apply pressure on defense and execute in fast break situations.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
THORNBURY: I would love for my girls to win a region championship and for Floyd County to recognize Unity Christian School as an athletic competitor.