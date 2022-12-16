Unity Christian finished last season strong, with a deep run through the GAPPS state tournament that culminated with a state runner-up finish, and the Lady Lions are looking to use that experience and momentum to have similar success in 2022-23.
Head coach Mel Thornbury, a former standout at Coosa before going on to play college ball at Berry, said her team has the pieces to be competitive once again this season and will look to continue to improve to peak at the right time much like it did last February.
Leading scorer Bekah Wisener returns for her final season to head up the charge, but she isn’t the only Lady Lion back with experience from last year’s crucial games. Lizzy Pardue will also be key, along with a cast of others as Thornbury said she is aiming for her team’s high motor and depth to wear opponents down during games.
Unity Christian is already off to a promising start in the early weeks of the schedule, with a few region wins included in that stretch.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Mel Thornbury (sixth season)
Last year’s record: 14-13 (Finished as state runner-up in GAPPS Class AA)
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
THORNBURY: We have to be able to push the ball in transition to get easy buckets and lock people down on defense.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
THORNBURY: A lot of my girls have motors in them. I look out and wonder how they are not tired. My goal this season is to use that and try to wear people down with ball pressure. I would like to improve everyone’s shot percentages, so we have to get the right people taking the right shots.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
THORNBURY: We will have to play high-pressure defense to force turnovers to get layups on our end.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
THORNBURY: I think we have the potential to compete with some of the local schools as well as go very far into the state tournament.