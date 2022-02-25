The Unity Christian girls are now one step away from reaching the ultimate team goal of a state championship after a 55-44 win over Praise Academy in the GAPPS AA State Tournament Final Four on Thursday at Creekside Christian Academy in McDonough.
The Lady Lions (12-11) got off to a slow start in Thursday's game as they trailed 12-7 after one quarter and 28-23 at the half, but they came out of the locker room with a vengeance as they outscored Praise Academy 20-5 in the third quarter to turn the game around and take a 43-33 lead into the fourth. They then did what they needed to do down the stretch to seal the win as they matched Praise Academy's point total in the fourth with both teams each scoring 12 points in the final period.
Unity Christian got contributions from several different players in the victory, including a team-leading 18 points from Kyla Marcos, including two 3-pointers. Bekah Wisener also had a solid game with 14 points, eight assists and four steals, and Anna Grace Wells scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds. Julia Yadkowski added six points.
Praise Academy's leading scorer was Haleigh Redden with 18 points. Emily Cromer added 13 points, and Haleigh Youngblood scored 10, including three 3-pointers.
The Lady Lions, who are led by head coach Mel Thornbury, will now focus their attention on the state championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m. once again at Creekside Christian Academy as they will square off with Arlington Christian Academy.