The Unity Christian girls overcame a slow start to take over the game in the first half and control possession for the remainder of the contest as they earned a 2-0 victory over Georgia-Cumberland Academy on Monday afternoon at Grizzard Park.
The Lady Lions (4-1) saw the visitors come out and assert themselves early in the game but quickly recovered around the midway point of the first half and put together multiple scoring opportunities and dominant possession. The home team got on the scoreboard to take a 1-0 lead when Jordyn Merritt converted a penalty kick after a handball was called on Georgia-Cumberland Academy in the box.
After taking the 1-0 lead into halftime, Unity Christian continued their momentum in the second half with strong defense to stop any Georgia-Cumberland Academy offensive chances before they could get started and turn them into counter attacks of their own.
After multiple shots on goal went unsuccessful either just barely missing the target or being stopped by Georgia-Cumberland Academy's keeper, the Lady Lions were finally able to add an insurance goal late in the contest when Maddie Green lofted a beautiful shot from just outside the box that sailed over the keeper and into the back of the net to make it 2-0. Gabriela Creel had the assist as she dropped off the pass that preceded Green's shot.
"We opened up a little more in the second half and concentrated on spacing," said Unity Christian head coach Ryan Okubo. "We told them to feed it to the feet of our players instead of long passes in the air, and the girls responded. We've got a lot of young girls on this team, but they have responded to coaching well and they are always hustling and playing hard."
Unity Christian goalkeeper Sophie Dubs had a strong game as she recorded eight saves and directed the back line well as they shut down Georgia-Cumberland Academy's offense.
"This is only Sophie's third game at goalkeeper, and she has improved so much already," said Okubo. "She's still learning like a lot of our young girls so we're proud of where they are right now.
"Our No. 1 goal every game is to control the game as much as possible. We want to be the more aggressive team, and we worked our way into that today. Credit to (Georgia-Cumberland Academy) for making it tough on us early in the game."
The Lady Lions will look to continue their success in their next game on March 29 when they host region foed Peachtree Academy at 5 p.m. at Grizzard Park. Okubo said it should be a tough challenge as the two teams went to a penalty-kick shootout to decide the outcome in their first meeting.