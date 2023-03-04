The Unity Christian Lady Lions had plenty of motivation coming into this season after making it all the way to the state championship game last February before finishing as state runner-up to Arlington Christian.
That loss provided fuel for head coach Mel Thornbury and her team to try to get back to that point and finish the job this time around. That is exactly what the Lady Lions did last Saturday when they defeated Horizon Christian Academy 40-32 in the GAPPS state championship game at the Academy for Classical Education in Macon.
“It is hard for me to describe in words how proud and grateful I am for my team,” said Thornbury, who wrapped up her fifth year at the helm with the championship. “They are a coach’s dream to coach, and it is a blessing to be the one that gets to coach them.”
Unity Christian (22-7) actually led for most of the game before falling behind in the fourth. Horizon Christian (25-3) battled back to take a 31-27 advantage in the final quarter, but the Lady Lions would not be denied as they finished the contest on a 13-1 run to complete their championship quest.
“The game was very intense,” Thornbury said. “The crowd was so loud for us and them, and my girls were nervous. I felt like we settled in and then Horizon started to bring pressure. After not scoring the rest of the game, Bekah Wisener absolutely turned it on and knocked down two or three of the biggest shots of her career with 3 minutes left to go in the game. Freshman guard Camyrn King also had the game of her career, and I am excited to see what she is capable of doing the next three years.”
Unity Christian finished the season playing its best basketball, winning its last 14 games. The Lady Lions went undefeated after the calendar turned to 2023.
Along with Wisener, the team will lose two other seniors to graduation — Alyssa Dixon and Lily Prater. Thornbury has several players with experience returning next year, however, as her team looks to make another memorable run coming off the state championship.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do this off season, and hopefully the Lord will bless us with another run like this next year,” Thornbury said.