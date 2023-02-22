Unity Christian is one now one step away from the ultimate goal of a state championship following a clutch 54-35 over Central Christian on Tuesday at the GAPPS final four at Rock Springs Academy.
The Lady Lions (21-7) jumped out to an early lead as they outscored Central Christian 14-7 in the first quarter and eventually took a 28-13 advantage into the locker room at the half.
The Crusaders never went away and cut the deficit to 38-24 at the end of the third, but Unity Christian closed it out with a big fourth quarter to seal the victory and a berth in Saturday's state championship game at 12 p.m. at Ace Academy in Macon against Horizon Christian.
"It was a good team win," said Unity Christian head coach Mel Thornbury. "Everyone on the team contributed and played their role which allowed us to get the lead and close out the game. I am so proud of my upperclassmen and the way they are leading the team."
Anna Grace Wells had 12 points to go with eight steals and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Lions, and Alyssa Dixon also contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.
Bekah Wisener and Camryn King each scored seven points, and Lizzy Pardue added six. Emily King had seven rebounds and five steals.
Riley Clark was the top scorer for Central Christian (13-8) with 11 points. Sarah Passow added eight and Bayleigh Seymour scored seven.
Unity Christian has now won 13 straight games as it gets ready to play in the state championship game for the second straight year. The Lady Lions finished as state runner-up last season, but Thornbury said her team has been motivated since that loss to get back there to have another opportunity to be crowned state champs.
"I am proud of the girls for getting back to the state championship," said Thornbury. "It was a goal that we set after we were runners-up last year. My girls will have their hands full on Saturday, but I am confident if we bring what I know we are capable of then we will be able to walk away state champions."
Horizon Christian enters the state championship game with a 25-2 record and winners of its last eight games.