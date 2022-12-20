Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp probably didn't say that out loud during Monday's game at the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High, but she was probably thinking it, as she saw her Lady Indians turn up the defensive intensity in a resounding 58-36 consolation bracket win over the Unity Christian Lady Lions.
After a loss to Model on Saturday, when Arp challenged her team to show more intensity on the floor, her team responded just the way she had hoped.
“We had a lot better energy tonight,” Arp said after the win that put Armuchee into the third-place game on Tuesday at Berry College. “Our shooting percentage was better today, we were more aggressive on defense, and we probably had over 20 steals. This was a good, collaborative team effort.”
The Lady Indians led 13-8 after one quarter, then saw their pressure defense pay dividends midway through the second quarter. Armuchee (8-4) allowed a putback with 4:50 left to cut the lead to 19-13, then went on a 10-1 run to close the half, with junior Chloe Shaw scoring three straight buckets during the run.
Armuchee then opened the second half on an 11-2 run that pushed the lead to 40-16 and put the game out of reach.
Facing pressure defenses for three games in a four-day stretch wore down Unity Christian (4-7), whose roster was thin due to several injuries.
“We just weren’t hitting our shots today, especially from the outside,” said Unity head coach Mel Thornbury. “Our team was probably worn out from playing so many minutes this weekend. But our girls never give up, and they don’t give excuses. They know that our mentality is to learn from every game and try to fix what we can for next time. I’m proud of them, especially some of our young players who have had to step up this week.”
Senior Jaslyn Edwards led Armuchee with another double-double, scoring 11 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. Shaw finished with 10 points, while Ivey Whitaker chipped in nine.
Lizzy Pardue led Unity with 11 points. Alyssa Dixon added seven.
Armuchee will play Darlington in the third-place game at Berry’s Cage Center at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.