The Armuchee girls got three second-half goals to pull away for a 4-1 non-region victory at home over Floyd County rival Coosa on Tuesday evening after the game was tight at the half.
Armuchee (3-1) took the lead in the 32nd minute on a goal by Alejandra Aldana-Miliana off an assist from teammate Anna Evans, but Coosa answered right back with a goal from Isabelle Phillips a few minutes later to send the game to the half tied at 1-1.
After each team played strong defense for a while in the second half, the Lady Indians took the lead on a goal from Malone Christian in the 59th minute. Christian then added a second goal to make it 3-1 in the 62nd minute, and Armuchee put one final goal on the board for insurance later in the second half off the foot of Erene Castro. Kiley Smith had the assist on the last goal.
Armuchee goalkeeper Delaney Steen had an impressive effort in the win with 13 saves.
The Lady Indians are back on their home field on Thursday when they host Cartersville at 5:30 p.m. Coosa (0-4) will be on the road at Gordon Central on Thursday for a Region 7-AA matchup starting at 5 p.m.
In other recent prep soccer action:
Model girls 7, Murray County 0
The Lady Devils earned a dominant win thanks to strong play offensively and defensively on the road on Tuesday.
Model (3-0) was led by Sophie Lawing with three goals for a hat trick. Madison Parker contributed two goals and an assist and S.G. Gowens had a goal and an assist as well. Perry Durded scored a goal also, Jayde Brewer added two assists and Payton Brown, Hadley Johnson and Ashley Vicente-Perez each had one assist.
Railey Davis and Lizzie Ely each played strong defense at stopper and weeper, and goalkeeper Riley Howe earned the shutout.
Model will have a few days off before visiting Pepperell on Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.
Rome girls 1, Calhoun 0
The Lady Wolves earned a hard-fought non-region win on the road on Tuesday thanks to one timely goal and impressive defense.
Rome (2-4) got their lone goal from Corrine Zumbrunn but that was enough to hold up for the victory as the defense kept Calhoun off the scoreboard all night. Goalkeeper Julissa Lemus recorded the shutout and had 14 saves.
The Lady Wolves will be back at home at Barron Stadium on Friday when they host non-region foe Northwest Whitfield at 5:30 p.m.