In a Class A State Tournament second-round match that was played at a championship level by both teams, Armuchee's season came to an unfortunate end with a home loss in four sets to Mt. Pisgah Christian on Saturday.
The two teams, which are both ranked in the top three in the MaxPreps Class A rankings, battled back and forth throughout Saturday's contest, but it was the visiting Lady Patriots (30-11) who edged out Armuchee (36-5) by rallying from dropping the first set to win the last three and punch their ticket to the elite eight.
The Lady Indians opened the match by falling behind 5-0 in the first set but quickly found their bearings and battled right back into it before grinding out a 26-24 advantage to go up 1-0 in the match.
Mt. Pisgah Christian then took back the momentum and grabbed a commanding lead in the second set, going up by as much as 17-7 before Armuchee showed its grit by rallying all the way back within one at 23-22. The Lady Patriots were able to hold off the home team, however, and earn the 25-22 set win to even the match.
The third set featured more high-level effort from both teams as each fought for control. The Lady Indians led 22-18 before Mt. Pisgah Christian rallied back to even the match at 23-23 and then steal the final two points for a 25-23 third-set victory.
Mt. Pisgah Christian closed out the match with a 25-19 advantage in the fourth set. The Lady Patriots built a sizeable lead at 22-15 before Armuchee's final charge got them to within five at 24-19 before the deciding match point fell out of bounds off a Lady Indians' block attempt to send Mt. Pisgah to a season-extending win and Armuchee to the sudden end to a history-making season for the program.
"We were well-prepared this week...really more prepared for them than anyone else we've faced this year," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "The girls were confident going in and really played it one point at a time like we asked them to. We battled through some tough runs today and made it close especially in that second set, but it just didn't go our way. Our girls played with extreme confidence against a very talented team though, and I couldn't be more proud of them."
Armuchee's Bailey Tomlin, one of four seniors who saw their decorated high school career come to a close on Saturday, had an all-around strong performance in the match with 11 kills, 19 digs, six aces and one block. Fellow senior Kyleigh Powell contributed 17 digs and three aces, and Mallory Hulsey had 19 kills and nine digs. Cailyn Poole finished with 29 assists, eight digs and two aces.
Decker said he knew when he took over again as head coach a few years ago that this team could be special and that's exactly what they were, setting a new program record with 36 wins and delivering the first region/area title.
"I told the girls that when I took the job when these seniors were about to be sophomores, one of the main reasons was because I believed they could be something very special," said Decker. "They proved that this year. With our senior leaders and the younger girls mixing in with some great seasons, it made for a really special season. We went out and played every match believing we were going to win. To win 36 matches and a region title, in a few weeks or months, they are going to be able to look back on this and realize how special a year we truly had."
Along with Tomlin and Powell, the Lady Indians will also lose Aubrie Cordle and Jaslyn Edwards to graduation. Decker said this senior class has laid a great foundation for success and now it is up to the younger players, including Hulsey, Poole and others to carry the program forward.
"These seniors...I have watched those girls play since middle school," said Decker. "They really loved volleyball and have helped create the culture for this program and show that Armuchee Volleyball is something very important at this school. I couldn't say enough about their leadership. They were great leaders and a main reason for our success. They will definitely be missed. Now it is time for the younger players to take on that role for the program."
Mt. Pisgah Christian advances to the next round where it will host Heard County on Tuesday with a berth in the Class A final four on the line.